Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades
The Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games were held at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 3, 2017. It was the first time the finals were held in Lexington since 1976.
More Videos
1:12
Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades
0:28
See the first high school touchdown in Kroger Field history
0:47
Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year
1:26
After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field
1:11
Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school
0:56
Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown
0:59
Douglass coach talks about 'unbelievable win' in first round of playoffs
0:54
Danville completes undefeated regular season
0:58
Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning
1:19
Highlights from Douglass-Lafayette match up
1:23
Highlights from the first Douglass High School football home game
1:01
Lexington Catholic Coach Mark Perry on how the Knights will fare this season
Beechwood running back James Davis scored the first high school touchdown in the history of Kroger Field on Friday, December 1, 2017. It was the first time the KHSAA championship games were held in Lexington since 1976.