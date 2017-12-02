Was this a touchdown or interception? You make the call
A catch by Danville receiver Jaleel Warren was ruled a touchdown by the officials near the end of the first half in the Admirals' game against Mayfield in the Class 2A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl. Mayfield fans believed it was an interception.
jmoore@herald-leader.com
More Videos
0:26
Was this a touchdown or interception? You make the call
1:12
Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades
0:28
See the first high school touchdown in Kroger Field history
0:47
Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year
1:26
After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field
1:11
Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school
0:56
Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown
0:59
Douglass coach talks about 'unbelievable win' in first round of playoffs
0:54
Danville completes undefeated regular season
0:58
Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning
1:19
Highlights from Douglass-Lafayette match up
1:23
Highlights from the first Douglass High School football home game
The Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games were held at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 3, 2017. It was the first time the finals were held in Lexington since 1976.
Beechwood running back James Davis scored the first high school touchdown in the history of Kroger Field on Friday, December 1, 2017. It was the first time the KHSAA championship games were held in Lexington since 1976.