  • Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades

    The Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games were held at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 3, 2017. It was the first time the finals were held in Lexington since 1976.

High School Football

Kentucky town produces two state champions in two days

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

December 02, 2017 06:22 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Central Kentucky’s most successful high school football programs have combined for 19 state championships. Their stadiums are less than three miles apart.

Boyle County High School and Danville High School have helped earned the “Titletown” moniker for the city of Danville, whose population is about 17,000 and which is about 35 miles southwest of Lexington.

Both of the school’s football programs increased their state-title totals this weekend during the Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championships at Kroger Field. They combined to go 29-1 this season, the only loss suffered when the crosstown rivals met one another earlier this season.

Below are stories about each of their 2017 championship wins as well as selected celebration and fan photos from both games.

Boyle County story: Star receiver rules as Boyle County returns to football throne

Danville story: The first half ended with controversy, but by the end it didn’t matter

Celebration

Boyle
Boyle County's head coach Chuck Smith celebrates with Boyle County's Ezarious Roller (48) after the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game against Corbin at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday. Dec.1, 2017. Boyle County beat Corbin 40-21.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Danville (2)
Danville head coach Clay Clevenger gets drenched with Gatorade after defeating Mayfield to win the Class 2A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Matt Goins

Danville
Danville players hoist the championship trophy after defeating Mayfield to win the Class 2A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Matt Goins

Boyle(2)
Boyle County celebrates after the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game against Corbin at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday. Dec.1, 2017. Boyle County beat Corbin 40-21.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Boyle(3)
Boyle County fans cheer during the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game against Corbin at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday. Dec.1, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Danville(2)
Danville fans cheer on the Admirals during the Class 2A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Matt Goins

IMG_2888
One of the signs brought by the Boyle County student section to the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, December 1, 2017.

IMG_2889
Boyle County students showed support for their team during the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, December 1, 2017.

IMG_2981
Danville students showed up with several creative signs at the Class 2A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Josh Moore jmoore@herald-leader.com

IMG_2982
Danville students showed up with several creative signs at the Class 2A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Josh Moore jmoore@herald-leader.com

IMG_2906
These Boyle County fans brought some self-made noise makers to the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, December 1, 2017.
Josh Moore jmoore@herald-leader.com

IMG_2986
Danville students showed up with several creative signs at the Class 2A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Josh Moore jmoore@herald-leader.com

IMG_2995
Danville students showed up with several creative signs at the Class 2A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Josh Moore jmoore@herald-leader.com

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

