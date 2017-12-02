Kentucky town produces two state champions in two days

The Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games were held at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 3, 2017. It was the first time the finals were held in Lexington since 1976.
Central Kentucky’s most successful high school football programs have combined for 19 state championships. Their stadiums are less than three miles apart.
Boyle County High School and Danville High School have helped earned the “Titletown” moniker for the city of Danville, whose population is about 17,000 and which is about 35 miles southwest of Lexington.
Boyle County's head coach Chuck Smith celebrates with Boyle County's Ezarious Roller (48) after the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game against Corbin at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday. Dec.1, 2017. Boyle County beat Corbin 40-21.
Danville head coach Clay Clevenger gets drenched with Gatorade after defeating Mayfield to win the Class 2A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Danville players hoist the championship trophy after defeating Mayfield to win the Class 2A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Boyle County celebrates after the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game against Corbin at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday. Dec.1, 2017. Boyle County beat Corbin 40-21.
Boyle County fans cheer during the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game against Corbin at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday. Dec.1, 2017.
Danville fans cheer on the Admirals during the Class 2A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017.
One of the signs brought by the Boyle County student section to the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, December 1, 2017.
Boyle County students showed support for their team during the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, December 1, 2017.
Danville students showed up with several creative signs at the Class 2A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Danville students showed up with several creative signs at the Class 2A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, December 2, 2017.
These Boyle County fans brought some self-made noise makers to the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, December 1, 2017.
Danville students showed up with several creative signs at the Class 2A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Danville students showed up with several creative signs at the Class 2A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, December 2, 2017.
