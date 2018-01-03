He’s the all-time wins leader at one school. Now he hopes to rebuild another nearby.

Former West Jessamine football head coach Wes Johnson was announced as the new head coach at Paul Laurence Dunbar on Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson was the head coach at West Jessamine from 2001 to 2005 before resigning to finish his Master’s degree and spend more time with his family. The Colts went 27-21 in his tenure — the most wins by any coach in school history — and qualified for the postseason in three of his five seasons.

He served as an assistant at Dunbar from 2006 to 2008. He was offensive coordinator at Lexington Christian in 2013.

Johnson is the ninth head football coach hired at Dunbar since 2000, the Bulldogs’ final season under Mike Meighan, the man who founded the program in 1990 and its longest-tenured leader. Chris Mullins, who was hired in February 2016, resigned from the job in November.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

This story will be updated.