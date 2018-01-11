Frederick Douglass' Maliq Trigg waves the school flag before taking the field against Bryan Station at Frederick Douglass High School football stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, September 29, 2017.
Frederick Douglass' Maliq Trigg waves the school flag before taking the field against Bryan Station at Frederick Douglass High School football stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, September 29, 2017. Matt Goins
High School Football

New tentative high school football classifications revealed

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

January 11, 2018 11:55 AM

Scott County’s path to another state football championship would be a lot less harrowing in 2019 if the KHSAA adopts the new classifications it unveiled on Thursday.

The Cardinals were placed in Class 5A, the state’s second-smallest class, meaning it would steer clear of the state’s noted private powerhouses, St. Xavier and Trinity, in the postseason. Great Crossing, the new school set to open in Georgetown in the 2019-20 school year, also was placed in Class 5A. The projected boys’ enrollments of those programs were based on the splitting in half of Scott County’s 2017-18 enrollment.

Frederick Douglass, the newest Lexington public high school that opened in 2017, would move to Class 4A, making it the only Fayette County school not in Class 6A. The Stallions played in Class 6A last season and will play in that class for the 2018 season.

Lexington Catholic would join Douglass in Class 4A due to increased enrollment.

Bryan Station, which some expected to drop in class, would remain in Class 6A based on this school year’s enrollment report. It would have the 19th-most boys based on those numbers.

The current class distribution is tentative and can change based on the request of schools to voluntarily play up in class (which could also lead to some schools moving down in class). The KHSAA will next week reach out to schools regarding their interest in moving up in class.

Potentially moving up

Schools listed by tentative new class effective 2019

6A: Apollo, Bullitt East, Dixie Heights, Fern Creek, Marshall County, Oldham County, Southern

5A: Collins, Hopkinsville, Johnson Central, Logan County, West Jessamine

4A: Corbin, Lexington Catholic, Waggener

3A: Christian Academy of Louisville, DeSales, Glasgow, Webster County

2A: Beechwood, Bracken County, Fort Knox

Potentially moving down

Schools listed by tentative new class effective 2019

5A: Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Great Crossing (opening 2019), Jeffersontown, Ohio County, Scott County, Seneca

4A: East Jessamine, Frederick Douglass, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central, Scott

3A: East Carter, Mason County, Mercer County, Nelson County, Taylor County, Wayne County

2A: Bath County, Breathitt County, Caldwell County, Edmonson County, Fort Campbell, Knott County Central, Sheldon Clark, West Carter

1A: Newport, Newport Central Catholic, Trimble County

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

