Tiny high school is bringing back football, and it’s got a big-name coach to lead it.

Sayre School is bringing back football, and it already has a notable head coach in place.
Chad Pennington, the former National Football League quarterback who was a star at Marshall University, has been named the head coach of Sayre’s new football program. An email was sent to parents Tuesday informing them of the addition of football and Pennington’s hire.
“I am beyond excited to partner with the Sayre community concerning the football program,” Pennington said in the email. “The game of football is a perfect platform to assist in developing our student-athletes in every aspect of their lives.”
Pennington over the last few years has been a youth football coach in the area. He played for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins during his 11-year NFL career. Pennington led Marshall to three straight Mid-America Conference championships and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1999.
Sayre will field freshman and junior-varsity teams in its inaugural season this fall. It’s desire is to eventually compete as part of the KHSAA varsity level in Class A.
“The game of football is an excellent opportunity for student-athletes of all abilities to participate in a team sport that rewards determination, hard work and resiliency,” Sayre Athletic Director Richard Little wrote in the email.
Sayre was the smallest school in Lexington and the 64th-smallest school in Kentucky this school year based on overall enrollment of 259 students, and of that only 137 were boys. It would have been in the bottom 15 in terms of enrollment among Class A football schools this season.
The Spartans once fielded a football program but it folded in the 1970’s.
