Pulaski County coach John Hines talked to his team after practice on Wednesday August 18, 2016 in Somerset, Ky. Mark Cornelison mcornelison@herald-leader.com

High School Football

Kentucky football coach reverses course on jump to college ranks

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

April 08, 2018 03:20 PM

Pulaski County football coach John Hines, who last month announced that he was leaving the program to become an assistant on the staff at Georgetown College, announced Sunday that he will instead continue coaching at Pulaski County.

“Aftet a tumultuous month, I have decided to remain as Head Coach at Pulaski County High School,” Hines wrote in an image he shared on Twitter. “(Sometimes, I guess you have to do the wrong thing, to understand what the right thing is.) (sic)”

Hines, who’s 163-116 in 23 seasons as a head coach and who led Pulaski County to its first state championship in 2014, apologized to those hurt by his decision. “That certainly wasn’t my intention,” Hines wrote.

He expressed gratitude to Georgetown College Coach Bill Cronin and his staff, as well as the administration at Pulaski County for wanting to retain him.

“I am most thankful for a very supportive wife, and family that supports me in my sometimes crazy football life,” Hines wrote. “ ... I am glad to once again, be a Kentucky High School football coach. (sic)”

