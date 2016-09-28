Grade I winner Colonel John sold, will stand stud in Korea

WinStar homebred Colonel John, a multiple Grade I-winner on the track and sire of graded stakes winners Airoforce, Cocked and Loaded, and Dalmore, has been purchased by the Korea Thoroughbred Breeders Association (KTBA) and will stand stud in Jeju-do, Korea in 2017.
“The KTBA is very excited to stand Colonel John,” said bloodstock agent Jun Park, a longtime advisor to the KTBA who brokered the deal. “He will be a wonderful addition to their growing breeding program.”
The 11-year-old son of Tiznow will enter quarantine before shipping to South Korea at the end of October to take up residence at his new home of Jeju Stud Farm, which also currently stands former American stallions Any Given Saturday and Chapel Royal.
Trained by Eoin Harty, Colonel John won the Grade III Sham Stakes and Grade I Santa Anita Derby in 2008 prior to finishing sixth in that year’s Kentucky Derby. He would return that summer to capture the Grade I Travers Stakes, his final career graded stakes win.
Colonel John retired after the 2009 season with six wins from 15 starts and $1,779,012 in earnings. As a sire, he ranks No. 1 on the latest North American Fourth-Crop Sires List for 2016, and is No. 2 on the Cumulative Fourth-Crop Sires List in North America behind Pioneerof the Nile.
