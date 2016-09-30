Preakness winner Exaggerator to be freshened at WinStar Farm

Multiple Grade I winner Exaggerator, most recently seventh in the Grade II Pennsylvania Derby on September 24, was shipped to WinStar Farm on Friday for a freshening, trainer Keith Desormeaux told the Santa Anita Park notes team.
“He’s on his way to WinStar as we speak,” Desormeaux said. “He’s going to be there for a freshening and we’ll huddle up with their people to see if the (Breeders’ Cup ) Classic is still under consideration. But we’re not sure yet.”
Desormeaux confirmed that WinStar Farm, which acquired the breeding rights to Exaggerator this April, is now in control of the colt’s career plans.
“He’s in WinStar’s hands now,” Desormeaux said.
Owned by a partnership that includes Desormeaux and Big Chief Racing, Exaggerator has finished well off the board in three of his last four starts since winning the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 21. The son of Curlin has also captured the Grade I Santa Anita Derby and Grade I Haskell Invitational this year but those victories, as well as his Preakness triumph, all came over wet tracks.
A graded stakes winner at age 2 and runner-up to champion Nyquist in this year’s Kentucky Derby, Exaggerator has won six of 15 career starts with $3,581,120 in earnings.
