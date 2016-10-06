Keeneland banking on quality and quantity to make Fall Meet a success

Bob Elliston stood at the Keeneland podium Wednesday and acknowledged the obvious.
Between the stockpile of graded stakes at both Santa Anita and Belmont Park, between the international appeal of upcoming British Champions day at Ascot, it is as challenging as ever to lure the connections of top-quality horses to pick the 17-day Fall Meet as their target. And is it because of such competition that the newly-minted vice president of Racing and Sales at Keeneland was able to rattle off certain stats this week with a hearty grin on his face.
“When you hear these fields that are being put together, I hasten to say that horses are coming from all over the world, all the over the United States to race at Keeneland’s Fall Stars weekend,” Elliston said. “And we’re getting probably more than our share, and that is something we are very prideful of.”
Keeneland officials can rightfully bang the drum of both quality and quantity on the eve of the 2016 Fall Meet as full fields and multiple graded stakes winners are set to grace patrons during the track’s 80th anniversary season of racing.
A total of 334 horses passed the entry box for the first three cards, included a full gate of 14 for Friday’s $400,000 Darley Alcibiades – the first of six Grade I races to be contested during the meet. While reigning champion turf female, Tepin, stands as the headline name this weekend in the Grade I First Lady Stakes, there is also the presence of Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint winner Mongolian Saturday in the Grade III Woodford Stakes, multiple Grade I winner I’m a Chatterbox for Sunday’s Grade I Juddmonte Spinster and the expected presence of Canadian Horse of the Year Catch a Glimpse in the Grade I Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup on October 15.
Where last year’s Fall Meet had the hook of leading into Keeneland hosting the Breeders’ Cup World Championships for the first time, it actually yielded across-the-board declines in handle and attendance compared to 2014 figures. While key indicators had been on a downward spin since that 2014 Fall Meet, momentum returned during the Spring Meet this April with all-sources handle up more than 23 percent and total attendance up 4.7 percent from its 2015 figures.
“The spring was amazing,” said Elliston, who joined Keeneland this summer after serving as executive vice president and COO of Breeders’ Cup Limited since 2012. “We were up nearly 25 percent up in all sources handled, up in terms of attendance on track compared to spring of 2015. So, clearly, there was a halo from the extraordinary performance Keeneland put on in the (2015) Fall Meet and Breeders’ Cup weekend.
“I’m not sure we can do another 25 percent on top of Fall but we’re taking efforts to try and do it. These are deep fields that just cry for wagering value and scream ‘I have to play in that pool’.”
A total of 17 stakes worth $5.275 million will be contested during the Fall Meet, which runs through October 29. Eight stakes are Breeders’ Cup Challenge “Win and You’re In” races, which award to the winner an automatic berth in the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Nov. 4-5 at Santa Anita Park.
“I think we have a great opportunity to grow handle and our outreach is great for opening weekend,” Elliston said. “I think with all the promotions we’ve got, we’ve got an opportunity to hit the attendance number too.”
Alicia Wincze Hughes: 859-231-1676, @horseracinghl
Five things to watch this Keeneland Fall Meet
1. The awards ceremony for the inaugural Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards will take place on October 7, opening day of the Fall Meet. The Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards presented by Godolphin recognize and reward the outstanding talent, diligence and commitment of the farm and racing stable staff who are at the heart of the sport.
2. From 2009-2013, the eventual winner of the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint prepped in the Grade II Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes. Eight fillies and mares are entered in the TCA on Saturday headlined by 6-to-5 favorite Stonetastic.
3. The Keeneland Shop has unveiled an all-new Merchandise Pavilion featuring a wide assortment of Keeneland-branded apparel and accessories for patrons to experience during the Fall Meet. The 4,000 square foot Merchandise Pavilion, located near the track’s Grandstand East entrance, will be open race days from 10 a.m. ET until 30 minutes after the final post.
4. On opening Saturday, Keeneland will offer a $250,000-guaranteed All Stakes Pick 4 on the Thoroughbred Club of America, First Lady, Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity and Shadwell Turf Mile. The Friday Pick 4 Presented by TVG also returns this fall. On Friday, Oct. 7, 14 and 21, a $200,000-guaranteed Pick 4 will be held on the final four races of the day.
5. Keeneland celebrates “see blue” Day at the Races on October 21 in advance of the University of Kentucky versus Mississippi State football game. Look for special Wildcat appearances on track throughout the day. UK students, alumni, faculty and staff receive free general admission and access to reserved Grandstand seating with valid UK IDs.
Comments