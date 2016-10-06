Belmont Stakes winner Creator sold to stand stud in Japan

Belmont Stakes winner Creator has been sold by WinStar Farm and Bobby Flay to the Japan Bloodhorse Breeders’ Association (JBBA), which intends to retire him from racing to stand stud at Shizunai Stallion Station in Hokkaido, Japan for 2017.
“The JBBA approached us with a strong desire to stand a top Grade I-winning son of Tapit like Creator, and since we already have one on our stallion roster with Constitution, it was ultimately too good of an opportunity to pass up for everyone involved, including the horse,” WinStar Farm president and CEO Elliott Walden said in a release. “Last year we visited the JBBA, and I was impressed with their facilities and overall program. They’ve done such a great job with American horses like Empire Maker and Forty Niner, and we hope Creator can have a similar impact for Japan and its breeders.”
Creator enjoyed a breakthrough 3-year-old campaign this year for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. In a dramatic Belmont Stakes, the son of Tapit flew down the stretch to win the 1 ½-miles final leg of the Triple Crown by a nose over graded stakes winner Destin. Prior to that victory, Creator had captured the Grade I Arkansas Derby in April but finished 13th in the Kentucky Derby.
The Belmont Stakes would prove Creator’s final career win. The gray colt finished sixth in the Grade II Jim Dandy and seventh in the Grade I Travers Stakes at Saratoga on August 27 in his last start.
“I’m very proud of Creator,” said Asmussen. “His win in the Belmont Stakes really topped off a magical year for me and my family. I am appreciative of the opportunity to have trained a horse like him that proved he’s good enough to win a classic.”
A $440,000 yearling purchase by WinStar, Creator won three of 12 starts with earnings of $1,610,320. He was bred by Mt. Brilliant Broodmares and is out of the three-time Peruvian champion racemare Morena.
