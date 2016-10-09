Day at the Races: Keep Quiet makes noise in the Grade III Bourbon

The Day at the Races
Sunday’s figures: On-track attendance, 18,454; on-track betting, $1,060,452.50; total betting including simulcast, $9,526,075.05.
This day last year: On-track attendance, 12,174; on-track betting, $955,764; total betting including simulcast, $9,950,535.
Coming up: Live racing returns with an eight-race card on Wednesday, highlighted by the Grade III, $150,000 JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 -miles on the turf. Adele Dilschneider and Claiborne Farm’s Lull, winner of the Kentucky Downs Juvenile Fillies in her most recent start, heads the full field of 14.
Final furlong
▪ John Oxley’s Keep Quiet held off a late charge from favored Ticonderoga to earn a 1 1/4 -length win in the Grade III, $250,000 Dixiana Bourbon Stakes going 1 1/16 -miles on the turf. The win marked the second consecutive victory in the race for trainer Mark Casse having scored with Airoforce last year and will likely set Keep Quiet up for a start in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Santa Anita Park.
▪ The Sunday crowd of 18,454 boosted the Oct. 7-9 Fall Stars Weekend attendance to a record 66,437, topping the 62,454 figure established in 2006.
▪ The morning after reigning champion turf female Tepin had her eight-race win streak snapped with an upset loss in the Grade I First Lady, the daughter of Bernstein was in good order back at Churchill Downs, assistant trainer Norman Casse said. “She looks really good this morning. I think we all feel a lot better today,” Casse said. “I just think it stung a little bit yesterday but, going forward, we got exactly what we wanted out of the race other than winning. I think we’re sitting on a really big effort come Breeders’ Cup (Mile).”
▪ Smooth and effortless were the adjectives used to the describe Catch a Glimpse as the 2015 Canadian Horse of the Year zipped through a four-furlong move in :49 over the Keeneland turf course Sunday, her final major work in advance of the Grade I Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup on Oct. 15. With exercise rider E. J. Bowler in the irons, the 3-year-old daughter of City Zip covered the opening quarter in :25 3/5 and continued through the lane with ease, getting her lead changes without issue and galloping out in energetic fashion.
