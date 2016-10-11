Blue Grass Stakes winner Brody’s Cause retired to Spendthrift Farm

Brody’s Cause, who counts the 2016 $1 million Blue Grass Stakes among his Grade I triumphs, has been retired from racing and will enter stud at B. Wayne Hughes’ Spendthrift Farm for 2017.
As part of Spendthrift’s “Share The Upside” breeding program, Brody’s Cause will be $15,000 on a two-year commitment, and breeders will earn a lifetime breeding right beginning in 2019 after having two live foals and paying the stud fees. For breeders not interested in the “Share the Upside” program, Brody’s Cause will be offered for an advertised fee of $12,500 on a standard stands and nurses contract.
“Brody’s Cause ticks all the boxes in terms of the credentials needed to make a top sire,” Ned Toffey, Spendthrift general manager, said in a news release. “He’s one of the best-looking sons of proven sire of sires Giant’s Causeway that you’ll ever see, and he won prestigious Grade I races at 2 and 3. We believe it’s another terrific opportunity to get in on a stallion prospect with huge potential through our ‘Share The Upside’ program and we expect he’ll be popular.”
Campaigned by owner Albaugh Family Stable and trainer Dale Romans, Brody’s Cause captured his biggest victories at Keeneland, winning the Grade I, $500,000 Breeders’ Futurity last October and taking the Blue Grass Stakes, joining Carpe Diem as the only two horses to win both of Keeneland’s top races for 2-year-olds and 3-year-olds on dirt since Round Table in 1957.
The son of Giant’s Causeway went on to run seventh in the Kentucky Derby and finished sixth in the Belmont Stakes, his final career start.
Brody’s Cause retires with three wins from eight starts and $1,168,138 in earnings. He is currently at Spendthrift available for inspection.
A $350,000 yearling purchase, Brody’s Cause is out of the multiple stakes-placed mare Sweet Breanna, and hails from the family of Secretariat and Cure the Blues.
