California Chrome Breeders’ Cup Sweepstakes announced

California Chrome LLC, which includes majority owners Perry and Denise Martin and Taylor Made Stallions, have announced the California Chrome Breeders’ Cup Sweepstakes, offering racing fans an opportunity to win a trip of a lifetime, including two Breeders’ Cup tickets and two round-trip commercial flights from anywhere in the continental United States to Los Angeles, Calif., to attend the 2016 Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita. All proceeds from the Sweepstakes will benefit The V Foundation for Cancer Research, one of the nation’s leading cancer research funding organizations.
“With a portion of California Chrome’s earnings already being donated to The V Foundation, we also wanted to hold other special events to raise charitable donations for the Foundation,” said Duncan Taylor, President and CEO at Taylor Made. “We believe this sweepstakes gives everyone a chance to win an experience of a lifetime with California Chrome while generating donations to help continue funding cancer research.”
To enter the sweepstakes, visit www.worldsrichestracehorse.com/sweepstakes.html and make a donation to The V Foundation. Minimum donation amount to enter the sweepstakes is $25, and for each increment of $25, the contestant receives another 25 entries. The more you give the greater your chance to win! Contestants may enter the sweepstakes multiple times, with 100 percent of the donations going to The V Foundation to fund cancer research. Deadline to donate is Oct. 24, 2016 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Contest winner will be selected and notified on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016.
The trip of a lifetime includes:
*Two Breeders’ Cup tickets for Saturday, November 5, 2016, at Santa Anita Park
*Two round- trip commercial flights from anywhere in the continental United States to Los Angeles, Calif., to attend the 2016 Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita
*Two nights stay at an area hotel (Friday, November 4th - Sunday, November 6th)
*Meet and greet with Team Chrome
*Two paddock area passes for the Breeders’ Cup Classic
*Should California Chrome win the Breeders’ Cup Classic, sweepstakes winner will be invited to the Winner’s Circle and post-race celebration held at Santa Anita following the race
*VIP experience at Taylor Made Farm upon California Chrome’s retirement from racing
*$100 Taylor Made Store Gift Card
*Autographed replica of the 2016 Dubai World Cup saddle towel autographed by trainer Art Sherman and world renowned jockey Victor Espinoza.
For complete contest rules, including alternative ways of entering, please visit www.worldsrichestracehorse.com/sweepstakes.html
California Chrome, North America’s all-time leading money-winner with earnings of $13,432,650, is a seven-time Grade 1 winner and the probable favorite for next month’s $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) at Santa Anita. At the conclusion of his racing career, California Chrome will stand stud at Taylor Made Stallions in Nicholasville, Ky.
