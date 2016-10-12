The young and the beautiful: La Coronel is latest juvenile star for Casse after Jessamine win

Trainer Mark Casse isn’t one to tout his prospects in cavalier fashion. So the fact he is copping to having a case of déjà vu where John Oxley’s La Coronel is concerned speaks as loudly to the filly’s ability as her authoritative outing at Keeneland on Wednesday.
“I haven’t seen too many horses that can fly by horses around the turn, especially on the turf,” Casse said. “(Champion) Tepin does it. (Canadian Horse of the Year) Catch a Glimpse does it. And this filly did it when she broke her maiden.”
Add La Coronel to Casse’s overflowing bounty of top turf females and stakes-winning juveniles. Using a similar turn of foot as some of her distinguished stablemates, the daughter of Colonel John exploded past Lull in late stretch and finished up with gusto under jockey Florent Geroux to win the Grade III, $150,000 JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes by 4 ¼ lengths over the Keeneland turf.
When Geroux hopped off La Coronel after she broke her maiden by four lengths at Saratoga on September 5 – her first try on the turf after two off the board efforts on dirt – he gleefully informed Casse that the dark bay filly was ‘the next Catch a Glimpse’.
It’s a lofty comparison, and one that looked on point in the 1 1/16-miles Jessamine as La Coronel rated fourth through an opening half in :47.37 before taking command in an effort that likely cements her trip to Santa Anita Park for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf on November 4.
“As long as she’s happy and healthy she’ll go (to Breeders’ Cup),” said Casse, whose barn has won five graded stakes with juveniles in the last five days. “Without sounding cocky, I felt good at the top of the lane. I knew that filly (Lull) was running but I felt that Florent hadn’t asked her to run yet. And she can just take off like that, she is amazing.
“We ran her a couple times and she ran terrible and (son and top assistant) Norman kept saying to me ‘She’s too good to be not good at something’. He was right.”
Sent off as the 9-to-5 favorite in the field of 12, La Coronel hit the wire in 1:43.37 over a firm turf.
