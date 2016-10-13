Kentucky Oaks winner Cathryn Sophia will not run in Breeders’ Cup

Kentucky Oaks winner Cathryn Sophia will not be pointed towards the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Santa Anita Park Nov. 4-5, trainer John Servis announced on Thursday.
The daughter of Street Boss most recently finished third behind champion Songbird in the Grade I Cotillion Stakes at Parx on September 24.
“Her white blood count was a little high after the Cotillion Stakes,” Servis said in a release. “I watched her very closely after the race and actually she recovered from that remarkably fast. I gave her a little work yesterday which I thought was solid, but I really wanted to see spectacular. Horses of this quality are a rarity and you have to take care of them.”
Owned by Cash is King LLC, Cathryn Sophia captured the Kentucky Oaks by 2 ¾ lengths at Churchill Downs on May 6. She will be offered at the Fasig-Tipton November Sale as a racing or broodmare prospect with Taylor Made Sales Agency consigning her.
“Her Oaks win was the kind of performance you never forget as a trainer. It is a great feeling to see her end the year healthy and happy,” Servis said
Added Chuck Zacney, managing partner of Cash is King, “What a ride this has been, I mean she has won 6 of 9 races for us by over 50 lengths. We have been so blessed in the horse business with (2005 dual classic winner) Afleet Alex and now Cathryn Sophia.”
Cathryn Sophia has won six of nine career starts with $1,229,720 in earnings.
