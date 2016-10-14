Time and Motion looks to carry on family tradition in Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup

So much of John Phillips’ professional lifeblood has been built upon fostering family traditions.
As the owner of Darby Dan Farm, Phillips’ days are spent surrounded by generations of classic bloodlines that have been cultivated on the historic grounds. It is a loyalty which has rarely gone unrewarded, as evident by the parade of top-performing turf fillies that seemingly come off the legendary grounds like clockwork every few seasons.
In terms of both her pedigree and her past performances, Time and Motion is the embodiment of some of the very best Darby Dan has ever produced. Rich in talent and stunning in looks, it is more than fitting that the Jimmy Toner-trained filly heads into her latest test attempting to spark a family gathering 20 years in the making.
There is one race on the calendar that gets an automatic circle around it when Phillips and his team discuss his operation’s yearly goals. Since its inception in 1984, the Grade I, $500,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland has been the annual target where Phillips is concerned as his family has bred and raced five winners of the turf race, with the last victory coming when the brilliant Memories of Silver – also trained by Toner - triumphed in 1996.
Not since Winter Memories, a daughter of Memories of Silver, finished fourth as the favorite in the 2011 edition have the Phillips brought an entrant to their favorite contest with the form Time and Motion carries into Saturday’s 33rd running of the QEII. The 3-year-old daughter of Tapit has won four of five starts this season including her victory in the Grade II Lake Placid Stakes at Saratoga on August 21, a race in which she handed rival and Canadian champion, Catch a Glimpse, her first career loss on the turf.
“Everybody is really excited and we’ve always targeted the QEII because…it’s just become one of our favorite races,” said Phillips, who heads up Phillips Racing Partnership, which bred and owns Time and Motion. “It’s been our target for about 20 years now.
“We’ve had a lot of confidence in (Time and Motion) and she’s justified it. We had some really rotten racing luck with her (as a 2-year-old) but she showed a lot of talent and in particular, (jockey) John Velazquez believed she had a lot of talent. This year, she’s had things go her way more and the timing has been good with the races she’s been able to run. She hasn’t faced adverse racing circumstances and… I think she physically, on top of all those things, is just a bigger, stronger, more mature horse.”
Though it took Time and Motion until this March to break her maiden, she flashed ability in her three starts as a 2-year-old, finishing a respectable fifth behind Catch a Glimpse in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland last October. In a couple of couldn’t-script-it-better moments, the great granddaughter of top Darby Dan broodmare Golden Trail notched her first two stakes wins when she captured Memories of Silver Stakes at Aqueduct on April 24, then took the Wonder Again Stakes – named for Phillips’ multiple Grade I winner – at Belmont Park in June prior to her runner-up effort in the Grade I Belmont Oaks.
“We grabbed for the brass ring perhaps earlier than we should have with her when we went to the Breeders’ Cup, but it’s a very sound racing family,” Phillips said. “It’s a great, great family we’ve been blessed with, the Golden Trail line, and so many of them have run well at 3 and been brilliant at 4. If we get a little lucky, we can follow that tradition.”
Already, Time and Motion has helped to make up for one of the most unfortunate incidents to hit her barn.
When she used her stalk-and-pounce ways to edge Catch a Glimpse by a neck in the Lake Placid, it struck a particularly emotional chord as it came just a few weeks after her stablemate and fellow Phillips homebred, Recepta, suffered a career-ending fractured pelvis during a routine gallop.
To say emotions ran high that day in the winner’s circle would be understatement. To say Phillips is grateful to have such family support would be another.
“I hate to say we’ve been lucky but we have,” said Phillips, who added that Recepta is still recovering in New York but is set to return to Darby Dan in about a month. “It seems like every time we get disappointed or have a horse that is retired, we have another filly that comes up and fills those shoes. Certainly, Time and Motion has done that. She’s just quite remarkable.”
Alicia Wincze Hughes
