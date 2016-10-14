Day at the Races: Blue Grass Stakes runner Goats Town prevails

Friday’s figures: On-track attendance, 18,363; on-track betting, $1,273,819.30; total betting including simulcast, $7,681,727.01.
This day last year: On-track attendance, 12,547; on-track betting, $1,269,955; total betting including simulcast, $7,172,138.
Coming up: Canadian champion Catch a Glimpse and graded stakes winner Time and Motion renew their rivalry, meeting for the fourth time in their careers in Saturday’s Grade I, $500,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup going 1 1/8 miles on the turf.
Final furlong
▪ Goats Town, sixth in this year’s running of the Grade I, $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, earned his first win since breaking his maiden this June when he ran down Unbridled Outlaw in deep stretch to win the day’s seventh race going seven furlongs on the main track. The son of Dublin gave Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas his first winner of the Keeneland meet. Fans of the Chicago Cubs will also note that Goats Town’s victory came one day after Mr Cub prevailed at Keeneland at odds of 21-to-1.
▪ Jockey Julien Leparoux earned his meet-leading seventh win of the Fall Meet, guiding Blue Wings to victory in the day’s eighth race going six furlongs on the main track.
