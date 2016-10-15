Never go against the family: Phillips homebred Time and Motion takes Queen Elizabeth II Cup

The force that pushed Time and Motion forward in the final strides of the Grade I Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland was generations deep and two decades strong.
As the bay filly drove her hooves into turf, passing the resilient Hawksmoor on the rail only to have Grade I winner Harmonize come with her own desperate outside charge to the wire, Time and Motion called upon all the back class in her bloodlines, all the talent her connections spent years fostering, and delivered a moment that will go down as one the most emotional celebrations the entire family had enjoyed.
“I was just thinking of a long time breeding horses and hoping that the horse runs to her pedigree,” John Phillips, owner of Darby Dan Farm and head of Phillips Racing Partnership, said of watching his homebred filly win a photo finish for the ages.
On every front, Time and Motion did her kin proud. The daughter of Tapit prevailed by a head over Harmonize and Hawksmoor in a tremendous three-horse battle to the wire to give the Phillips family its sixth win in the $500,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup and first victory in the race since Memories of Silver captured the 1 1/8 -miles turf test in 1996.
Ever since Graceful Darby became the first to carry the family’s colors to a QE II triumph in 1987, the race has been an annual target for the Phillips clan to showcase the classic pedigrees that have yielded so many top fillies for the Darby Dan operations over the decades.
Like Memories of Silver, Time and Motion is a great granddaughter of top Darby Dan producer Golden Trail. And like her predecessor, Time and Motion had the Phillips and trainer Jimmy Toner — who also conditioned Memories of Silver — struggling for words.
“The thing is you win the race and then you think you’ll get back again, but it’s been 20 years,” said Toner, who also won the QE II for the Phillips family with Tribulation in 1993. “We’re so fortunate we were able to get it done this year because I don’t know if I could have waited another 20. It means a lot to us, it means a lot to John and the family and everybody at Darby Dan. I’ve been fortunate enough to have so many good horses for them, so it’s been a godsend for me.”
After taking four tries to break her maiden, Time and Motion has progressed by leaps and bounds since March with her first two stakes wins coming — fittingly enough — in the Memories of Silver Stakes at Aqueduct in April and the Wonder Again — named for Phillips’ Grade I-winning homebred — at Belmont in June.
She finished second to Canadian Horse of the Year Catch a Glimpse in the Grade I Belmont Oaks on July 9 but turned the tables next time out when she used her turn of foot to catch her front-running rival by a neck in the Grade II Lake Placid Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 21. When Catch a Glimpse darted to the front and found herself being pressured by Hawksmoor through opening fractions of :22.99 and :47.46 in the QE II, Time and Motion was sitting pretty in fifth down the backside with an ultra-confident crew looking on.
“We came out of there running to make sure we weren’t too far back. Once those three horses (Catch a Glimpse, Hawksmoor and Stays in Vegas) went on to (the lead in) the first turn, they set a good pace in front of me,” said Time and Motion’s jockey John Velazquez.
Added Phillips, “You have to give (Velazquez) a lot of credit because … I knew going in it was a jockey’s race and he timed it perfectly from the front to closing. It was exciting. It’s really neat to have won this race so many times. We kind of point for this race every year, the whole family does.”
As 8-to-5 favorite Catch a Glimpse began to drop back at the head of the lane, ultimately coming home seventh in the eight-horse field, Time and Motion emerged and used every bit of the Keeneland stretch to wear down Hawksmoor to her inside, getting her head down at the wire in 1:50.24 just as Harmonize was eyeballing her.
“Can’t take anything away from the winner. They both ran a winning race today,” said Junior Alvarado, jockey of Harmonize. “They were all pretty even. I would have loved to win but love the way she ran today.”
David Carroll, assistant to trainer Mark Casse, said Catch a Glimpse cooled out from her effort in good order and would likely get a break for the rest of the year.
“Without making any excuses, I just don’t think we saw her at her best today and maybe she’s just tired from a long year,” Carroll said. “She looks great, but I think it may possibly be time to call it a year and focus on next year.”
Toner was non committal about a possible run in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf for Time and Motion, though Phillips had previously said they may target that effort next year. With her record improved to five wins from nine starts and $923,150 in earnings, she is more than poised to carry the family mantle.
“Win or lose, it is a thrill and an honor just to compete here and be a part of this process,” Phillips beamed.
Alicia Wincze Hughes: 859-231-1676, @horseracinghl
Comments