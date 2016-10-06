Horses

October 6, 2016 12:57 PM

Oddsmakers love California Chrome, Songbird in Breeders’ Cup

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships of Thoroughbred racing will play out a month from now at Santa Anita Park in California.

The official fields for each of the 13 races to be held Nov. 4 and 5 won’t be unveiled until the week before the event, but the Bovada sportsbook has put forth some early odds.

California Chrome is listed as a prohibitive favorite to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic at odds of 11-10. Undefeated filly Songbird is rated 5-7 to win the Distaff.

Looking for an early favorite for the 2017 Kentucky Derby? Bovada names Bob Baffert’s Klimt the 4-1 top choice in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Gormley and Not This Time are right on his heels at 9-2.

Here’s a full listing of Bovada’s Breeders’ Cup odds:

CLASSIC

California Chrome 11-10

Arrogate 3-1

Frosted 9-1

Songbird 16-1

Connect 18-1

Exaggerator 20-1

Melatonin 20-1

Shaman Ghost 20-1

American Freedom 25-1

Beholder 25-1

Dortmund 25-1

Nyquist 25-1

Gun Runner 28-1

Mubtaahij 33-1

Destin 40-1

Effinex 40-1

Hit It A Bomb 40-1

Mohaymen 40-1

Suddenbreakingnews 40-1

Hoppertunity 50-1

Imperative 50-1

Keen Ice 50-1

Mor Spirit 50-1

DISTAFF

Songbird 5-7

Beholder 4-1

Stellar Wind 9-2

Cavorting 12-1

Curalina 16-1

Im A Chatterbox 16-1

Stopchargingmaria 16-1

Forever Unbridled 18-1

Carina Mia 25-1

Cathryn Sophia 25-1

Paid Up Subscriber 25-1

Sheer Drama 33-1

Lewis Bay 40-1

Vale Dori 40-1

Go Maggie Go 50-1

Land Over Sea 50-1

DIRT MILE

Frosted 2-1

Runhappy 9-2

Dortmund 5-1

Gun Runner 7-1

American Freedom 9-1

Bradester 12-1

Anchor Down 14-1

Masochistic 14-1

Tommy Macho 14-1

Lord Nelson 16-1

Marking 16-1

Upstart 16-1

Indexical 33-1

Tamarkuz 50-1

TURF

Found 11-10

Flintshire 11-4

Highland Reel 5-1

Ectot 8-1

Time Test 10-1

Mondialiste 12-1

Dartmouth 14-1

Kasaqui 14-1

Deauville 16-1

Hawkbill 16-1

Wings Of Desire 16-1

Da Big Hoss 20-1

Ashleyluvssugar 25-1

Money Multiplier 25-1

The Grey Gatsby 25-1

The Pizza Man 25-1

Wake Forest 25-1

World Approval 25-1

Hit It A Bomb 33-1

MILE

Tepin 1-1

Alice Springs 5-1

Limato 6-1

Vadamos 17-2

Celestine 10-1

Galileo Gold 10-1

Mutakayyef 10-1

Ribchester 10-1

Ironicus 12-1

Mondialiste 14-1

Usherette 14-1

Dutch Connection+ 20-1

Ervedya+ 25-1

Esoterique 25-1

Hit It A Bomb 25-1

Belardo 28-1

Miss Temple City 28-1

Home of the Brave 33-1

Midnight Storm 33-1

Tourist 40-1

JUVENILE

Klimt 4-1

Gormley 9-2

Not This Time 9-2

Practical Joke 6-1

Three Rules 9-1

Straight Fire 11-1

Favorable Outcome 12-1

Royal Copy 12-1

Classic Empire 14-1

Theory 14-1

Bitumen 16-1

Cairo Healer 16-1

Pretty Boy Flash 16-1

Runaway Lute 20-1

FILLY AND MARE SPRINT

Carina Mia 5-1

Cathryn Sophia 5-1

Taris 5-1

Haveyougoneaway 13-2

Cavorting 8-1

Wavell Avenue 9-1

By The Moon 10-1

Stonetastic 10-1

Lucy N Ethel 12-1

Taras Tango 12-1

Enchanting Lady 14-1

Dearest 16-1

FILLY AND MARE TURF

Alice Springs 9-2

So Mi Dar 9-2

Sea Calisi 5-1

Catch a Glimpse 8-1

Dacita 8-1

Lady Eli 8-1

Seventh Heaven 8-1

Time and Motion 17-2

Als Gal 12-1

Rainha Da Bateria 12-1

Smart Call 12-1

Coolmore 20-1

Sentiero Italia 20-1

JUVENILE FILLIES

Union Strike 11-4

Sweet Loretta 4-1

Noted and Quoted 5-1

Pretty City Dancer 11-2

Daddys Lil Darling 7-1

Ever So Clever 10-1

Nonna Mela 11-1

American Cleopatra 12-1

Champagne Room 14-1

Cherry Lodge 14-1

Morganite 16-1

Fun 20-1

SPRINT

Drefong 9-2

A P Indian 5-1

Lord Nelson 6-1

Runhappy 8-1

X Y Jet 9-1

Masochistic 10-1

Marking 11-1

Private Zone 12-1

Subtle Indian 12-1

Wild Dude 12-1

Noholdingback Bear 14-1

Delta Bluesman 16-1

Kobes Back 18-1

Holy Boss 20-1

Catalina Red 25-1

Navy Hymn 33-1

TURF SPRINT

Limato 6-5

Chautauqua 7-1

Acapulco 9-1

Washington DC 11-1

Lady Shipman 12-1

Bobbys Kitten 14-1

Hunt 14-1

Magical Memory 14-1

Successful Native 14-1

Undrafted 16-1

Green Mask 20-1

Pure Sensation 20-1

Guns Loaded 25-1

Hootenanny 25-1

Mongolian Saturday 25-1

Passion For Action 25-1

Ready for Rye 25-1

Navy Hymn 40-1

Something Extra 50-1

JUVENILE FILLIES TURF

Intricately 3-1

Victory To Victory 5-1

Spain Burg 6-1

Lull 7-1

Roly Poly 7-1

Brave Anna 8-1

With Honors 8-1

Con Te Partiro 9-1

Beat The Benchmark 10-1

Stormy Perfection 10-1

Sweeping Paddy 10-1

Coasted 12-1

You Missed It 14-1

Rich Legacy 14-1

Blame It On Alphie 20-1

Lady Joan 25-1

JUVENILE TURF

Boynton 5-1

Oscar Performance 5-1

Bowies Hero 6-1

Good Samaritan 7-1

Conquest Farenheit 9-1

Made You Look 10-1

Big Score 12-1

Red Lodge 14-1

Landfall 16-1

Keep Quiet 20-1

