Oddsmakers love California Chrome, Songbird in Breeders’ Cup

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships of Thoroughbred racing will play out a month from now at Santa Anita Park in California.
The official fields for each of the 13 races to be held Nov. 4 and 5 won’t be unveiled until the week before the event, but the Bovada sportsbook has put forth some early odds.
California Chrome is listed as a prohibitive favorite to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic at odds of 11-10. Undefeated filly Songbird is rated 5-7 to win the Distaff.
Looking for an early favorite for the 2017 Kentucky Derby? Bovada names Bob Baffert’s Klimt the 4-1 top choice in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Gormley and Not This Time are right on his heels at 9-2.
Here’s a full listing of Bovada’s Breeders’ Cup odds:
CLASSIC
California Chrome 11-10
Arrogate 3-1
Frosted 9-1
Songbird 16-1
Connect 18-1
Exaggerator 20-1
Melatonin 20-1
Shaman Ghost 20-1
American Freedom 25-1
Beholder 25-1
Dortmund 25-1
Nyquist 25-1
Gun Runner 28-1
Mubtaahij 33-1
Destin 40-1
Effinex 40-1
Hit It A Bomb 40-1
Mohaymen 40-1
Suddenbreakingnews 40-1
Hoppertunity 50-1
Imperative 50-1
Keen Ice 50-1
Mor Spirit 50-1
DISTAFF
Songbird 5-7
Beholder 4-1
Stellar Wind 9-2
Cavorting 12-1
Curalina 16-1
Im A Chatterbox 16-1
Stopchargingmaria 16-1
Forever Unbridled 18-1
Carina Mia 25-1
Cathryn Sophia 25-1
Paid Up Subscriber 25-1
Sheer Drama 33-1
Lewis Bay 40-1
Vale Dori 40-1
Go Maggie Go 50-1
Land Over Sea 50-1
DIRT MILE
Frosted 2-1
Runhappy 9-2
Dortmund 5-1
Gun Runner 7-1
American Freedom 9-1
Bradester 12-1
Anchor Down 14-1
Masochistic 14-1
Tommy Macho 14-1
Lord Nelson 16-1
Marking 16-1
Upstart 16-1
Indexical 33-1
Tamarkuz 50-1
TURF
Found 11-10
Flintshire 11-4
Highland Reel 5-1
Ectot 8-1
Time Test 10-1
Mondialiste 12-1
Dartmouth 14-1
Kasaqui 14-1
Deauville 16-1
Hawkbill 16-1
Wings Of Desire 16-1
Da Big Hoss 20-1
Ashleyluvssugar 25-1
Money Multiplier 25-1
The Grey Gatsby 25-1
The Pizza Man 25-1
Wake Forest 25-1
World Approval 25-1
Hit It A Bomb 33-1
MILE
Tepin 1-1
Alice Springs 5-1
Limato 6-1
Vadamos 17-2
Celestine 10-1
Galileo Gold 10-1
Mutakayyef 10-1
Ribchester 10-1
Ironicus 12-1
Mondialiste 14-1
Usherette 14-1
Dutch Connection+ 20-1
Ervedya+ 25-1
Esoterique 25-1
Hit It A Bomb 25-1
Belardo 28-1
Miss Temple City 28-1
Home of the Brave 33-1
Midnight Storm 33-1
Tourist 40-1
JUVENILE
Klimt 4-1
Gormley 9-2
Not This Time 9-2
Practical Joke 6-1
Three Rules 9-1
Straight Fire 11-1
Favorable Outcome 12-1
Royal Copy 12-1
Classic Empire 14-1
Theory 14-1
Bitumen 16-1
Cairo Healer 16-1
Pretty Boy Flash 16-1
Runaway Lute 20-1
FILLY AND MARE SPRINT
Carina Mia 5-1
Cathryn Sophia 5-1
Taris 5-1
Haveyougoneaway 13-2
Cavorting 8-1
Wavell Avenue 9-1
By The Moon 10-1
Stonetastic 10-1
Lucy N Ethel 12-1
Taras Tango 12-1
Enchanting Lady 14-1
Dearest 16-1
FILLY AND MARE TURF
Alice Springs 9-2
So Mi Dar 9-2
Sea Calisi 5-1
Catch a Glimpse 8-1
Dacita 8-1
Lady Eli 8-1
Seventh Heaven 8-1
Time and Motion 17-2
Als Gal 12-1
Rainha Da Bateria 12-1
Smart Call 12-1
Coolmore 20-1
Sentiero Italia 20-1
JUVENILE FILLIES
Union Strike 11-4
Sweet Loretta 4-1
Noted and Quoted 5-1
Pretty City Dancer 11-2
Daddys Lil Darling 7-1
Ever So Clever 10-1
Nonna Mela 11-1
American Cleopatra 12-1
Champagne Room 14-1
Cherry Lodge 14-1
Morganite 16-1
Fun 20-1
SPRINT
Drefong 9-2
A P Indian 5-1
Lord Nelson 6-1
Runhappy 8-1
X Y Jet 9-1
Masochistic 10-1
Marking 11-1
Private Zone 12-1
Subtle Indian 12-1
Wild Dude 12-1
Noholdingback Bear 14-1
Delta Bluesman 16-1
Kobes Back 18-1
Holy Boss 20-1
Catalina Red 25-1
Navy Hymn 33-1
TURF SPRINT
Limato 6-5
Chautauqua 7-1
Acapulco 9-1
Washington DC 11-1
Lady Shipman 12-1
Bobbys Kitten 14-1
Hunt 14-1
Magical Memory 14-1
Successful Native 14-1
Undrafted 16-1
Green Mask 20-1
Pure Sensation 20-1
Guns Loaded 25-1
Hootenanny 25-1
Mongolian Saturday 25-1
Passion For Action 25-1
Ready for Rye 25-1
Navy Hymn 40-1
Something Extra 50-1
JUVENILE FILLIES TURF
Intricately 3-1
Victory To Victory 5-1
Spain Burg 6-1
Lull 7-1
Roly Poly 7-1
Brave Anna 8-1
With Honors 8-1
Con Te Partiro 9-1
Beat The Benchmark 10-1
Stormy Perfection 10-1
Sweeping Paddy 10-1
Coasted 12-1
You Missed It 14-1
Rich Legacy 14-1
Blame It On Alphie 20-1
Lady Joan 25-1
JUVENILE TURF
Boynton 5-1
Oscar Performance 5-1
Bowies Hero 6-1
Good Samaritan 7-1
Conquest Farenheit 9-1
Made You Look 10-1
Big Score 12-1
Red Lodge 14-1
Landfall 16-1
Keep Quiet 20-1
