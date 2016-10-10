A triple crown winner at Red Mile in Lexington: Marion Marauder in another narrow escape

0:57 Sunday's Keeneland day in review Pause

2:37 Watch Miss Temple City win Keeneland's Shadwell Turf Mile by a head

1:10 How Photo Call pulled the upset in Keeneland's First Lady

0:58 Saturday's Keeneland day in review

2:28 Photo Call stuns Tepin in First Lady at Keeneland

0:58 Scenes from opening day at Keeneland

1:02 Keeneland 2016 September Sale wrap-up

0:15 Retired champion Wise Dan paraded at Churchill Downs

2:41 Watch Preakness hopeful Collected win Lexington Stakes at Keeneland

2:19 Derby fans react to most exciting two minutes in sports