Day at the Races: 42-1 shot wins in her first race against the boys

Sunday’s figures: On-track attendance, 17,443; on-track betting, $1,290,891.10; total betting including simulcast, $6,580,616.79.
This day last year: On-track attendance, 15,497; on-track betting, $1,320,259; total betting including simulcast, $6,595,705.
Coming up: There are eight races (but no stakes) on Wednesday’s card. Up With the Birds — a three-time graded-stakes winner and career earner of nearly $2 million — is the headliner for Thursday’s feature: the Grade III, $100,000 Sycamore going 1 1/2 miles on the turf.
Final furlong
▪ The first three winners Sunday went off at odds of 7-5 or shorter. Then came one of the biggest long-shot winners of the fall meet, Bibby, who took the fourth race at 42-1 as the only filly in a field of eight. Racing against boys for the first time, Bibby had two victories in her previous 10 starts for trainer Victoria Oliver.
▪ Trainer Mike Maker won the second race with Hunka Burning Love and is now the meet leader with six victories through eight days of racing this fall. Mark Casse and Todd Pletcher have five victories each this meet.
▪ The next start for Time and Motion, winner of Saturday’s Grade I Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, is still up in the air, according to trainer James Toner. One of the possibilities is the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf at Santa Anita on Nov. 5.
▪ The Pick 6 carryover for Wednesday is $106,745.80.
