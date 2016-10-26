Total of 185 horses pre-entered for 33rd Breeders’ Cup

An international field of 185 horses was pre-entered Wednesday for the 2016 Breeders’ Cup World Championships to be held Nov. 4-5 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.
The list of pre-entrants fell a couple dozen short of the 200 Thoroughbreds entered for last year’s Breeders’ Cup, the first ever held at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington. The record for pre-entries is 201, set for the 2014 event at Santa Anita.
The 33rd Breeders’ Cup includes 13 Grade I races with purses totaling $28 million. It will be held for a record ninth time at Santa Anita Park. Four races are set for Friday, Nov. 5, with the remaining nine the following day capped by the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Fourteen contenders were pre-entered for the Classic, a 1 1/4 -mile race for 3-year-olds and up to be contested at 8:35 p.m. EDT on Nov. 5.
The Classic field is headed by North America’s all-time leading money earner California Chrome. Also pre-entered were 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist and 2016 Travers Stakes champion Arrogate.
The Breeders’ Cup Classic, boasting a purse $1 million larger than last year, will be televised live by NBC. The other 12 Breeders’ Cup races will be shown live on the NBC Sports Network.
California Chrome, a 5-year-old trained by Art Sherman and ridden by Victor Espinoza, is undefeated in 2016, winning all six of his races in dominant fashion, including the Dubai World Cup, the Pacific Classic and the Awesome Again Stakes. In the process, he became the greatest North American money earner with a career total of $13.4 million. California Chrome was the 2014 Horse of the Year after winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.
Chrome’s chief threat in the Classic could come from the Bob Baffert-trained Arrogate. Baffert is seeking his unprecedented third consecutive Breeders’ Cup Classic victory having won in 2014 with Bayern and last year with American Pharoah. Baffert has also pre-entered Jockey Club Gold Cup winner Hoppertunity in the Classic.
The prime-time race on Nov. 4, the $2 million Distaff, also delivers serious star power, potentially featuring 2015 Eclipse Award winners Beholder, Songbird and Stellar Wind. The Distaff, going 1 1/8 miles for 3-year-olds and up, plays out at 7:35 p.m. EDT on NBC Sports Network.
The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for 2-year-olds, the race that serves as a precursor to next year’s Kentucky Derby, includes a dozen pre-entered horses. Grade I winners Gormley, Klimt and Classic Empire are among the top contenders for the Juvenile.
Seven races in the pre-entries were oversubscribed with more than 14 horses. Aidan O’Brien leads all trainers with 13 pre-entered horses. Coolmore tops all owners with 14 horses pre-entered.
The 2016 Breeders’ Cup features 11 returning or former champions: Songbird, Beholder, Found, Catch a Glimpse, Mongolian Saturday, Lady Eli, Tepin, Hit it a Bomb, Runhappy, Wavell Avenue and Nyquist.
BREEDERS’ CUP PRE-ENTRIES
Horses pre-entered Wednesday for the 2016 Breeders’ Cup World Championships to be held Nov. 4-5 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.:
Friday, Nov. 4
JUVENILE TURF
Post time: 5:25 p.m. EDT
$1 million, 2-year-old colts and geldings, 1 mile
Horse, Trainer
Big Score, Tim Yakteen
Bowies Hero, Philip D’Amato
Channel Maker, Daniel J. Vella
Favorable Outcome, Chad C. Brown
Good Samaritan, William I. Mott
Intelligence Cross, Aidan P. O’Brien
Keep Quiet (FR), Mark E. Casse
Lancaster Bomber, Aidan P. O’Brien
Made You Look, Todd A. Pletcher
Oscar Performance, Brian A. Lynch
Rodaini, Simon Crisford
Ticonderoga, Chad C. Brown
Wellabled, Larry Rivelli
Pleaseletmewin (IRE), Ralph M. Beckett
Also eligible (in order of preference)
J.S. Choice Todd A. Pletcher
Kitten’s Cat Joe Sharp
Harbour Master (GB) James M. Cassidy
Hootie Michael W. McCarthy
Shiraz Michael J. Maker
DIRT MILE
Post time: 6:05 p.m. EDT
$1 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 mile
Horse, Trainer
Accelerate, John W. Sadler
Bradester, Eddie Kenneally
Dortmund, Bob Baffert
Gun Runner, Steven M. Asmussen
Midnight Storm, Philip D’Amato
Point Piper, Jerry Hollendorfer
Runhappy, Laura Wohlers
Tamarkuz, Kiaran P. McLaughlin
Texas Chrome, J. R. Caldwell
Tom’s Ready, Dallas Stewart
Vyjack, Philip D’Amato
War Story, Mario Serey Jr.
JUVENILE FILLIES TURF
Post time: 6:50 p.m. EDT
$1 million, 2-year-old fillies, 1 mile
Horse, Trainer
Cavale Doree (FR), Christophe Ferland
Coasted, Leah Gyarmati
Hydrangea (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Intricately (IRE), Joseph O’Brien
La Coronel, Mark E. Casse
Lull, Christophe Clement
Miss Southern, Miss J. Keith Desormeaux
New Money Honey, Chad C. Brown
Promise To Be True (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Roly Poly, Aidan P. O’Brien
Rymska (FR), Chad C. Brown
Spain Burg (FR), Kathy Ritvo
Victory to Victory, Mark E. Casse
With Honors, J. Keith Desormeaux
Also eligible (in order of preference)
Madam Dancealot (IRE), Richard Baltas
Happy Mesa, H. Graham Motion
La Force (GER), Patrick Gallagher
Con Te Partiro, Wesley A. Ward
Sweeping Paddy, Dale L. Romans
Majestic Gale, Joe Sharp
Partyinthepaddock, Carla Gaines
DISTAFF
Post time: 7:35 p.m. EDT
$2 million, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 1 1/8 miles
Horse, Trainer
Beholder, Richard E. Mandella
Carina Mia, William I. Mott
Corona Del Inca (ARG), Guillermo Frenkel Santillan
Curalina, Todd A. Pletcher
Forever Unbridled, Dallas Stewart
I’m a Chatterbox, J. Larry Jones
Land Over Sea, Doug F. O’Neill
Songbird, Jerry Hollendorfer
Stellar Wind, John W. Sadler
Saturday, Nov. 5
JUVENILE FILLIES
Post time: 3:05 p.m. EDT
$2 million, 2-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles
Horse, Trainer
American Gal, Bob Baffert
Champagne Room, Peter A. Eurton
Colorful Charades, Rudy Rodriguez
Daddys Lil Darling, Kenneth G. McPeek
Dancing Rags, H. Graham Motion
Jamyson ’n Ginger, Rudy Rodriguez
New Money Honey, Chad C. Brown
Noted and Quoted, Bob Baffert
Sweet Loretta, Todd A. Pletcher
Union Strike, Craig Dollase
Valadorna, Mark E. Casse
With Honors, J. Keith Desormeaux
Yellow Agate, Christophe Clement
FILLY AND MARE TURF
Post time: 3:45 p.m. EDT
$2 million, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 1 3/16 miles
Horse, Trainer
Alice Springs (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Al’s Gal, Michael J. Maker
Avenge, Richard E. Mandella
Catch a Glimpse, Mark E. Casse
Lady Eli, Chad C. Brown
Nuovo Record (JPN), Makoto Saito
Photo Call (IRE), Todd A. Pletcher
Queen’s Trust (GB), Sir Michael R. Stoute
Ryans Charm, Patrick Gallagher
Sea Calisi (FR), Chad C. Brown
Sentiero Italia, Kiaran P. McLaughlin
Seventh Heaven (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Spectre (FR), Markus Munch
Zipessa, Michael Stidham
Also eligible (in order of preference)
Pretty Perfect (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Kitcat (CHI), Juan Silva
SPRINT
Post time: 4:21 p.m. EDT
$1.5 million, 3-year-olds and up, 6 furlongs
Horse, Trainer
A.P. Indian, Arnaud Delacour
Delta Bluesman, Jorge Navarro
Drefong, Bob Baffert
Joking, Charlton Baker
Limousine Liberal, Ben Colebrook
Lord Nelson, Bob Baffert
Masochistic, Ronald W. Ellis
Mind Your Biscuits, Robert Falcone Jr.
Noholdingback Bear, Michael P. De Paulo
TURF SPRINT
Post time: 5:05 p.m. EDT
$1 million, 3-year-olds and up, 5 1/2 furlongs
Horse, Trainer
A Lot, Chad C. Brown
Ambitious Brew, Martin F. Jones
Calgary Cat, Kevin Attard
Catch a Glimpse, Mark E. Casse
Celestine, William I. Mott
Home of The Brave (IRE), Hugo Palmer
Karar (GB), Francis-Henri Graffard
Mongolian Saturday, Enebish Ganbat
Obviously (IRE), Philip D’Amato
Om, Dan L. Hendricks
Pure Sensation, Christophe Clement
Suedois (FR), David O’Meara
Undrafted, Wesley A. Ward
Washington DC (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Also eligible (in order of preference)
Holy Lute, James M. Cassidy
Lady Shipman, Kiaran P. McLaughlin
Green Mask, Brad Cox
Guns Loaded, Doug F. O’Neill
Mehronissa (GB), Ed Vaughan
Successful Native, Aubrey A Maragh
Full Mast, William I. Mott
Acapulco, Wesley A. Ward
Prize Exhibit (GB), James M. Cassidy
Hunt (IRE), Philip D’Amato
Toowindytohaulrox, Philip D’Amato
Ready for Rye, Thomas Albertrani
Rumble Doll, Robert Falcone Jr.
Stormy Liberal, Peter Miller
JUVENILE
Post time: 5:43 p.m. EDT
$2 million, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles
Horse, Trainer
Classic Empire, Mark E. Casse
Good Samaritan, William I. Mott
Gormley, John A. Shirreffs
Klimt, Bob Baffert
Lookin At Lee, Steven M. Asmussen
Not This Time, Dale L. Romans
Practical Joke, Chad C. Brown
Star Empire (GB), Wesley A. Ward
Syndergaard, Todd A. Pletcher
Term of Art, Doug F. O’Neill
Theory, Todd A. Pletcher
Three Rules, Jose Pinchin
TURF
Post time: 6:22 p.m. EDT
$4 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 1/2 miles
Horse, Trainer
Ashleyluvssugar, Peter A. Eurton
Da Big Hoss, Michael J. Maker
Ectot (GB), Todd A. Pletcher
Erupt (IRE), Francis-Henri Graffard
Flintshire (GB), Chad C. Brown
Found (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Highland Reel (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Metaboss, Philip D’Amato
Mondialiste (IRE), David O’Meara
Money Multiplier, Chad C. Brown
Pretty Perfect (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Seventh Heaven (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Twilight Eclipse, Thomas Albertrani
Ulysses (IRE), Sir Michael R. Stoute
Also eligible (in order of preference)
Texas Ryano, Carla Gaines
Ralis, Doug F. O’Neill
Win the Space, George Papaprodromou
FILLY AND MARE SPRINT
Post time: 7:01 p.m. EDT
$1 million, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 7 furlongs
Horse, Trainer
By the Moon, Michelle Nevin
Carina Mia, William I. Mott
Curalina, Todd A. Pletcher
Finest City, Ian Kruljac
Gloryzapper, Philip D’Amato
Haveyougoneaway, Thomas Morley
Irish Jasper, Chad C. Brown
Living The Life (IRE), Gary Mandella
Paid Up Subscriber, Albert M. Stall Jr.
Paola Queen, Gustavo Delgado
Paulassilverlining, Michelle Nevin
Spelling Again, Brad Cox
Tara’s Tango, Jerry Hollendorfer
Wavell Avenue, Chad C. Brown
Also eligible (in order of preference)
Enchanting Lady, Bob Baffert
Gomo, Doug F. O’Neill
Wonder Gal, Leah Gyarmati
MILE
Post time: 7:40 p.m. EDT
$2 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 mile
Horse, Trainer
Alice Springs (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Dutch Connection (GB), Charles Hills
Ironicus, Claude R. McGaughey III
Kitcat (CHI), Juan Silva
Limato (IRE), Henry Candy
Midnight Storm, Philip D’Amato
Miss Temple City, H. Graham Motion
Mondialiste (IRE), David O’Meara
Photo Call (IRE), Todd A. Pletcher
Ring Weekend, H. Graham Motion
Spectre (FR), Markus Munch
Tepin, Mark E. Casse
Tourist, William I. Mott
What a View, Kenneth D. Black
Also eligible (in order of preference)
Cougar Mountain (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Home of The Brave (IRE), Hugo Palmer
Vyjack, Philip D’Amato
Karar (GB), Francis-Henri Graffard
Om, Dan L. Hendricks
Obviously (IRE), Philip D’Amato
Suedois (FR), David O’Meara
Latharnach, Charlie Appleby
Hit It a Bomb, Aidan P. O’Brien
CLASSIC
Post time: 8:35 p.m. EDT
$6 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 1/4 miles
Horse, Trainer
Arrogate, Bob Baffert
California Chrome, Art Sherman
Effinex, James A. Jerkens
Found (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Frosted, Kiaran P. McLaughlin
Gun Runner, Steven M. Asmussen
Highland Reel (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Hoppertunity, Bob Baffert
Keen Ice, Todd A. Pletcher
Melatonin, David E. Hofmans
Nyquist, Doug F. O’Neill
Shaman Ghost, James A. Jerkens
War Story, Mario Serey Jr.
Win the Space, George Papaprodromou
Breeders’ Cup
What: Thoroughbred racing World Championships
When: Nov. 4-5
Where: Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.
TV: Breeders’ Cup Classic on NBC-18. All other races on NBC Sports Network
