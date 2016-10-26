Horses

Total of 185 horses pre-entered for 33rd Breeders’ Cup

An international field of 185 horses was pre-entered Wednesday for the 2016 Breeders’ Cup World Championships to be held Nov. 4-5 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.

The list of pre-entrants fell a couple dozen short of the 200 Thoroughbreds entered for last year’s Breeders’ Cup, the first ever held at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington. The record for pre-entries is 201, set for the 2014 event at Santa Anita.

The 33rd Breeders’ Cup includes 13 Grade I races with purses totaling $28 million. It will be held for a record ninth time at Santa Anita Park. Four races are set for Friday, Nov. 5, with the remaining nine the following day capped by the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Fourteen contenders were pre-entered for the Classic, a 1 1/4 -mile race for 3-year-olds and up to be contested at 8:35 p.m. EDT on Nov. 5.

The Classic field is headed by North America’s all-time leading money earner California Chrome. Also pre-entered were 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist and 2016 Travers Stakes champion Arrogate.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic, boasting a purse $1 million larger than last year, will be televised live by NBC. The other 12 Breeders’ Cup races will be shown live on the NBC Sports Network.

California Chrome, a 5-year-old trained by Art Sherman and ridden by Victor Espinoza, is undefeated in 2016, winning all six of his races in dominant fashion, including the Dubai World Cup, the Pacific Classic and the Awesome Again Stakes. In the process, he became the greatest North American money earner with a career total of $13.4 million. California Chrome was the 2014 Horse of the Year after winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

Chrome’s chief threat in the Classic could come from the Bob Baffert-trained Arrogate. Baffert is seeking his unprecedented third consecutive Breeders’ Cup Classic victory having won in 2014 with Bayern and last year with American Pharoah. Baffert has also pre-entered Jockey Club Gold Cup winner Hoppertunity in the Classic.

The prime-time race on Nov. 4, the $2 million Distaff, also delivers serious star power, potentially featuring 2015 Eclipse Award winners Beholder, Songbird and Stellar Wind. The Distaff, going 1 1/8 miles for 3-year-olds and up, plays out at 7:35 p.m. EDT on NBC Sports Network.

The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for 2-year-olds, the race that serves as a precursor to next year’s Kentucky Derby, includes a dozen pre-entered horses. Grade I winners Gormley, Klimt and Classic Empire are among the top contenders for the Juvenile.

Seven races in the pre-entries were oversubscribed with more than 14 horses. Aidan O’Brien leads all trainers with 13 pre-entered horses. Coolmore tops all owners with 14 horses pre-entered.

The 2016 Breeders’ Cup features 11 returning or former champions: Songbird, Beholder, Found, Catch a Glimpse, Mongolian Saturday, Lady Eli, Tepin, Hit it a Bomb, Runhappy, Wavell Avenue and Nyquist.

BREEDERS’ CUP PRE-ENTRIES

Horses pre-entered Wednesday for the 2016 Breeders’ Cup World Championships to be held Nov. 4-5 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.:

Friday, Nov. 4

JUVENILE TURF

Post time: 5:25 p.m. EDT

$1 million, 2-year-old colts and geldings, 1 mile

Horse, Trainer

Big Score, Tim Yakteen

Bowies Hero, Philip D’Amato

Channel Maker, Daniel J. Vella

Favorable Outcome, Chad C. Brown

Good Samaritan, William I. Mott

Intelligence Cross, Aidan P. O’Brien

Keep Quiet (FR), Mark E. Casse

Lancaster Bomber, Aidan P. O’Brien

Made You Look, Todd A. Pletcher

Oscar Performance, Brian A. Lynch

Rodaini, Simon Crisford

Ticonderoga, Chad C. Brown

Wellabled, Larry Rivelli

Pleaseletmewin (IRE), Ralph M. Beckett

Also eligible (in order of preference)

J.S. Choice Todd A. Pletcher

Kitten’s Cat Joe Sharp

Harbour Master (GB) James M. Cassidy

Hootie Michael W. McCarthy

Shiraz Michael J. Maker

DIRT MILE

Post time: 6:05 p.m. EDT

$1 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 mile

Horse, Trainer

Accelerate, John W. Sadler

Bradester, Eddie Kenneally

Dortmund, Bob Baffert

Gun Runner, Steven M. Asmussen

Midnight Storm, Philip D’Amato

Point Piper, Jerry Hollendorfer

Runhappy, Laura Wohlers

Tamarkuz, Kiaran P. McLaughlin

Texas Chrome, J. R. Caldwell

Tom’s Ready, Dallas Stewart

Vyjack, Philip D’Amato

War Story, Mario Serey Jr.

JUVENILE FILLIES TURF

Post time: 6:50 p.m. EDT

$1 million, 2-year-old fillies, 1 mile

Horse, Trainer

Cavale Doree (FR), Christophe Ferland

Coasted, Leah Gyarmati

Hydrangea (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Intricately (IRE), Joseph O’Brien

La Coronel, Mark E. Casse

Lull, Christophe Clement

Miss Southern, Miss J. Keith Desormeaux

New Money Honey, Chad C. Brown

Promise To Be True (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Roly Poly, Aidan P. O’Brien

Rymska (FR), Chad C. Brown

Spain Burg (FR), Kathy Ritvo

Victory to Victory, Mark E. Casse

With Honors, J. Keith Desormeaux

Also eligible (in order of preference)

Madam Dancealot (IRE), Richard Baltas

Happy Mesa, H. Graham Motion

La Force (GER), Patrick Gallagher

Con Te Partiro, Wesley A. Ward

Sweeping Paddy, Dale L. Romans

Majestic Gale, Joe Sharp

Partyinthepaddock, Carla Gaines

DISTAFF

Post time: 7:35 p.m. EDT

$2 million, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 1 1/8 miles

Horse, Trainer

Beholder, Richard E. Mandella

Carina Mia, William I. Mott

Corona Del Inca (ARG), Guillermo Frenkel Santillan

Curalina, Todd A. Pletcher

Forever Unbridled, Dallas Stewart

I’m a Chatterbox, J. Larry Jones

Land Over Sea, Doug F. O’Neill

Songbird, Jerry Hollendorfer

Stellar Wind, John W. Sadler

Saturday, Nov. 5

JUVENILE FILLIES

Post time: 3:05 p.m. EDT

$2 million, 2-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles

Horse, Trainer

American Gal, Bob Baffert

Champagne Room, Peter A. Eurton

Colorful Charades, Rudy Rodriguez

Daddys Lil Darling, Kenneth G. McPeek

Dancing Rags, H. Graham Motion

Jamyson ’n Ginger, Rudy Rodriguez

New Money Honey, Chad C. Brown

Noted and Quoted, Bob Baffert

Sweet Loretta, Todd A. Pletcher

Union Strike, Craig Dollase

Valadorna, Mark E. Casse

With Honors, J. Keith Desormeaux

Yellow Agate, Christophe Clement

FILLY AND MARE TURF

Post time: 3:45 p.m. EDT

$2 million, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 1 3/16 miles

Horse, Trainer

Alice Springs (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Al’s Gal, Michael J. Maker

Avenge, Richard E. Mandella

Catch a Glimpse, Mark E. Casse

Lady Eli, Chad C. Brown

Nuovo Record (JPN), Makoto Saito

Photo Call (IRE), Todd A. Pletcher

Queen’s Trust (GB), Sir Michael R. Stoute

Ryans Charm, Patrick Gallagher

Sea Calisi (FR), Chad C. Brown

Sentiero Italia, Kiaran P. McLaughlin

Seventh Heaven (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Spectre (FR), Markus Munch

Zipessa, Michael Stidham

Also eligible (in order of preference)

Pretty Perfect (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Kitcat (CHI), Juan Silva

SPRINT

Post time: 4:21 p.m. EDT

$1.5 million, 3-year-olds and up, 6 furlongs

Horse, Trainer

A.P. Indian, Arnaud Delacour

Delta Bluesman, Jorge Navarro

Drefong, Bob Baffert

Joking, Charlton Baker

Limousine Liberal, Ben Colebrook

Lord Nelson, Bob Baffert

Masochistic, Ronald W. Ellis

Mind Your Biscuits, Robert Falcone Jr.

Noholdingback Bear, Michael P. De Paulo

TURF SPRINT

Post time: 5:05 p.m. EDT

$1 million, 3-year-olds and up, 5 1/2 furlongs

Horse, Trainer

A Lot, Chad C. Brown

Ambitious Brew, Martin F. Jones

Calgary Cat, Kevin Attard

Catch a Glimpse, Mark E. Casse

Celestine, William I. Mott

Home of The Brave (IRE), Hugo Palmer

Karar (GB), Francis-Henri Graffard

Mongolian Saturday, Enebish Ganbat

Obviously (IRE), Philip D’Amato

Om, Dan L. Hendricks

Pure Sensation, Christophe Clement

Suedois (FR), David O’Meara

Undrafted, Wesley A. Ward

Washington DC (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Also eligible (in order of preference)

Holy Lute, James M. Cassidy

Lady Shipman, Kiaran P. McLaughlin

Green Mask, Brad Cox

Guns Loaded, Doug F. O’Neill

Mehronissa (GB), Ed Vaughan

Successful Native, Aubrey A Maragh

Full Mast, William I. Mott

Acapulco, Wesley A. Ward

Prize Exhibit (GB), James M. Cassidy

Hunt (IRE), Philip D’Amato

Toowindytohaulrox, Philip D’Amato

Ready for Rye, Thomas Albertrani

Rumble Doll, Robert Falcone Jr.

Stormy Liberal, Peter Miller

JUVENILE

Post time: 5:43 p.m. EDT

$2 million, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles

Horse, Trainer

Classic Empire, Mark E. Casse

Good Samaritan, William I. Mott

Gormley, John A. Shirreffs

Klimt, Bob Baffert

Lookin At Lee, Steven M. Asmussen

Not This Time, Dale L. Romans

Practical Joke, Chad C. Brown

Star Empire (GB), Wesley A. Ward

Syndergaard, Todd A. Pletcher

Term of Art, Doug F. O’Neill

Theory, Todd A. Pletcher

Three Rules, Jose Pinchin

TURF

Post time: 6:22 p.m. EDT

$4 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 1/2 miles

Horse, Trainer

Ashleyluvssugar, Peter A. Eurton

Da Big Hoss, Michael J. Maker

Ectot (GB), Todd A. Pletcher

Erupt (IRE), Francis-Henri Graffard

Flintshire (GB), Chad C. Brown

Found (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Highland Reel (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Metaboss, Philip D’Amato

Mondialiste (IRE), David O’Meara

Money Multiplier, Chad C. Brown

Pretty Perfect (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Seventh Heaven (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Twilight Eclipse, Thomas Albertrani

Ulysses (IRE), Sir Michael R. Stoute

Also eligible (in order of preference)

Texas Ryano, Carla Gaines

Ralis, Doug F. O’Neill

Win the Space, George Papaprodromou

FILLY AND MARE SPRINT

Post time: 7:01 p.m. EDT

$1 million, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 7 furlongs

Horse, Trainer

By the Moon, Michelle Nevin

Carina Mia, William I. Mott

Curalina, Todd A. Pletcher

Finest City, Ian Kruljac

Gloryzapper, Philip D’Amato

Haveyougoneaway, Thomas Morley

Irish Jasper, Chad C. Brown

Living The Life (IRE), Gary Mandella

Paid Up Subscriber, Albert M. Stall Jr.

Paola Queen, Gustavo Delgado

Paulassilverlining, Michelle Nevin

Spelling Again, Brad Cox

Tara’s Tango, Jerry Hollendorfer

Wavell Avenue, Chad C. Brown

Also eligible (in order of preference)

Enchanting Lady, Bob Baffert

Gomo, Doug F. O’Neill

Wonder Gal, Leah Gyarmati

MILE

Post time: 7:40 p.m. EDT

$2 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 mile

Horse, Trainer

Alice Springs (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Dutch Connection (GB), Charles Hills

Ironicus, Claude R. McGaughey III

Kitcat (CHI), Juan Silva

Limato (IRE), Henry Candy

Midnight Storm, Philip D’Amato

Miss Temple City, H. Graham Motion

Mondialiste (IRE), David O’Meara

Photo Call (IRE), Todd A. Pletcher

Ring Weekend, H. Graham Motion

Spectre (FR), Markus Munch

Tepin, Mark E. Casse

Tourist, William I. Mott

What a View, Kenneth D. Black

Also eligible (in order of preference)

Cougar Mountain (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Home of The Brave (IRE), Hugo Palmer

Vyjack, Philip D’Amato

Karar (GB), Francis-Henri Graffard

Om, Dan L. Hendricks

Obviously (IRE), Philip D’Amato

Suedois (FR), David O’Meara

Latharnach, Charlie Appleby

Hit It a Bomb, Aidan P. O’Brien

CLASSIC

Post time: 8:35 p.m. EDT

$6 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 1/4 miles

Horse, Trainer

Arrogate, Bob Baffert

California Chrome, Art Sherman

Effinex, James A. Jerkens

Found (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Frosted, Kiaran P. McLaughlin

Gun Runner, Steven M. Asmussen

Highland Reel (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Hoppertunity, Bob Baffert

Keen Ice, Todd A. Pletcher

Melatonin, David E. Hofmans

Nyquist, Doug F. O’Neill

Shaman Ghost, James A. Jerkens

War Story, Mario Serey Jr.

Win the Space, George Papaprodromou

Breeders’ Cup

What: Thoroughbred racing World Championships

When: Nov. 4-5

Where: Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.

TV: Breeders’ Cup Classic on NBC-18. All other races on NBC Sports Network

