October 31, 2016 8:09 PM

2016 Breeders’ Cup fields with odds

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Horses entered Monday for the 2016 Breeders’ Cup World Championships to be held Friday and Saturday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.:

Friday, Nov. 4

JUVENILE TURF

Post time: 5:25 p.m.

$1 million, 2-year-old colts and geldings, 1 mile

PP

Horse

Jockey

Odds

1

Lancaster Bomber

S.Heffernan

6-1

2

Keep Quiet

F.Geroux

12-1

3

Channel Maker

J.Velazquez

30-1

4

Favorable Outcome

I.Ortiz

15-1

5

Made You Look

J.Castellano

12-1

6

Big Score

F.Prat

8-1

7

J.S. Choice

K.Desormeaux

20-1

8

Intelligence Cross

R.Moore

6-1

9

Wellabled

E.Baird

15-1

10

Bowies Hero

J.Leparoux

15-1

11

Good Samaritan

J.Rosario

9-2

12

Rodaini

F.Dettori

15-1

13

Oscar Performance

J.Ortiz

4-1

14

Ticonderoga

R.Bejarano

15-1

15

ae-Kitten’s Cat

L.Saez

20-1

16

ae-Harbour Master

M.Smith

20-1

ae-also eligible

DIRT MILE

Post time: 6:05

$1 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 mile

1

Vyjack

F.Prat

10-1

2

Tom’s Ready

J.Rosario

12-1

3

Dortmund

M.Garcia

6-5

4

Point Piper

M.Gutierrez

20-1

5

Accelerate

T.Baze

20-1

6

Texas Chrome

C.McMahon

20-1

7

Runhappy

G.Stevens

3-1

8

Tamarkuz

M.Smith

8-1

9

Gun Runner

F.Geroux

9-2

JUVENILE FILLIES TURF

Post time: 6:50

$1 million, 2-year-old fillies, 1 mile

1

Hydrangea

S.Heffernan

6-1

2

Lull

J.Rosario

15-1

3

New Money Honey

J.Castellano

10-1

4

Spain Burg

F.Dettori

5-1

5

Victory to Victory

J.Leparoux

12-1

6

Coasted

M.Smith

20-1

7

Intricately

D.O’Brien

6-1

8

Madam Dancealot

J.Velazquez

30-1

9

Cavale Doree

F.Prat

15-1

10

Happy Mesa

J.Ortiz

20-1

11

Rymska

I.Ortiz

20-1

12

La Force

R.Bejarano

30-1

13

Roly Poly

R.Moore

4-1

14

La Coronel

F.Geroux

9-2

15

ae-Con Te Partiro

J.Velazquez

30-1

16

ae-Sweeping Paddy

R.Albarado

30-1

ae-also eligible

DISTAFF

Post time: 7:35

$2 million, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 1 1/8 mile

1

Songbird

M.Smith

6-5

2

Land Over Sea

M.Gutierrez

30-1

3

Curalina

J.Velazquez

12-1

4

Corona Del Inca

P.Falero

30-1

5

Stellar Wind

V.Espinoza

5-2

6

Forever Unbridled

J.Rosario

12-1

7

I’m a Chatterbox

F.Geroux

12-1

8

Beholder

G.Stevens

5-2

Saturday, Nov. 5

JUVENILE FILLIES

Post time: 3:05

$2 million, 2-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 mile

1

Colorful Charades

L.Saez

30-1

2

With Honors

F.Prat

10-1

3

Valadorna

J.Leparoux

5-1

4

Yellow Agate

M.Franco

8-1

5

Sweet Loretta

J.Castellano

6-1

6

Champagne Room

M.Gutierrez

20-1

7

Jamyson ‘n Ginger

I.Ortiz

8-1

8

Dancing Rags

A.Cruz

12-1

9

Union Strike

M.Garcia

6-1

10

Noted and Quoted

R.Bejarano

9-2

11

Daddys Lil Darling

C.Lanerie

12-1

12

American Gal

M.Smith

6-1

FILLY AND MARE TURF

Post time: 3:45

$2 million, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 1 3/16 mile

1

Sea Calisi

F.Geroux

8-1

2

Catch a Glimpse

J.Castellano

12-1

3

Seventh Heaven

R.Moore

3-1

4

Avenge

F.Prat

15-1

5

Al’s Gal

J.Ortiz

15-1

6

Zipessa

J.Bravo

20-1

7

Sentiero Italia

J.Rosario

12-1

8

Lady Eli

I.Ortiz

5-2

9

Ryans Charm

R.Bejarano

30-1

10

Kitcat

G.Perez

20-1

11

Queen’s Trust

F.Dettori

6-1

12

Pretty Perfect

S.Heffernan

15-1

13

Nuevo Record

Y.Take

12-1

SPRINT

Post time: 4:21

$1.5 million, 3-year-olds and up, 6 furlongs

1

Mind Your Biscuits

J.Rosario

20-1

2

Drefong

M.Garcia

7-2

3

Delta Bluesman

E.Jarmillo

15-1

4

Joking

M.Franco

15-1

5

A.P. Indian

J.Bravo

4-1

6

Lord Nelson

F.Prat

5-2

7

Masochistic

M.Smith

2-1

8

Noholdingback Bear

E. Da Silva

15-1

9

Limousine Liberal

J.Ortiz

15-1

TURF SPRINT

Post time: 5:05

$1 million, 3-year-olds and up, 6 1/2 furlongs

1

Pure Sensation

K.Carmouche

5-1

2

Obviously

F.Prat

6-1

3

Mongolian Saturday

C.Montalvo

12-1

4

Home of The Brave

J.Doyle

12-1

5

Karar

G.Benoist

15-1

6

Calgary Cat

L.Conteras

20-1

7

Suedois

D.Tudhope

10-1

8

Washington DC

R.Moore

8-1

9

A Lot

J.Castellano

8-1

10

Ambitious Brew

M.Smith

10-1

11

Undrafted

J.Velazquez

12-1

12

Om

G.Stevens

12-1

13

Holy Lute

J.Theriot

10-1

14

Celestine

J.Rosario

14-1

15

ae-Lady Shipman

I.Ortiz

12-1

16

ae-Green Mask

J.Leparoux

15-1

JUVENILE

Post time: 5:43

$2 million, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 mile

1

Klimt

R.Bejarano

6-1

2

Syndergaard

J.Velazquez

6-1

3

Term of Art

J.Talamo

30-1

4

Theory

J.Castellano

12-1

5

Classic Empire

J.Leparoux

4-1

6

Three Rules

C.Velasquez

8-1

7

Gormley

V.Espinoza

5-1

8

Star Empire

T.Gaffalone

30-1

9

Practical Joke

J.Rosario

6-1

10

Not This Time

R.Albarado

7-2

11

Lookin At Lee

R.Santana

20-1

TURF

Post time: 6:22

$4 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 1/2 mile (turf)

1

Ralis

M.Gutierrez

30-1

2

Da Big Hoss

F.Geroux

20-1

3

Ectot

J.Ortiz

8-1

4

Flintshire

J.Castellano

5-2

5

Ashleyluvssugar

G.Stevens

15-1

6

Mondialiste

D.Tudhope

15-1

7

Ulysses

F.Dettori

12-1

8

Twilight Eclipse

J.Rosario

30-1

9

Money Multiplier

J.Velazquez

20-1

10

Found

R.Moore

3-1

11

Texas Ryano

F.Prat

30-1

12

Highland Reel

S.Heffernan

3-1

13

Metaboss

R.Bejarano

30-1

FILLY AND MARE SPRINT

Post time: 7:01

$1 million, fillies and mares 3-years-old and up, 7 furlongs

1

Paola Queen

J.Castellano

20-1

2

Haveyougoneaway

J.Velazquez

3-1

3

Tara’s Tango

R.Bejarano

8-1

4

Gomo

M.Gutierrez

20-1

5

Wonder Gal

K.Carmouche

30-1

6

By the Moon

J.Ortiz

8-1

7

Gloryzapper

S.Elliott

15-1

8

Carina Mia

J.Leparoux

7-2

9

Paulassilverlining

J.Talamo

10-1

10

Wavell Avenue

J.Rosario

6-1

11

Irish Jasper

I.Ortiz

10-1

12

Finest City

M.Smith

12-1

13

Spelling Again

L.Saez

20-1

MILE

Post time: 7:40

$2 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 mile (turf)

1

What a View

T.Baze

20-1

2

Alice Springs

R.Moore

4-1

3

Spectre

J.Castellano

20-1

4

Miss Temple City

E.Prado

12-1

5

Tourist

J.Rosario

15-1

6

Photo Call

K.Desormeaux

15-1

7

Dutch Connection

J.Doyle

20-1

8

Tepin

J.Leparoux

3-1

9

Ironicus

J.Ortiz

8-1

10

Limato

H.Bentley

7-2

11

Ring Weekend

J.Velazquez

20-1

12

Hit It a Bomb

S.Heffernan

20-1

13

Midnight Storm

R.Bejarano

12-1

14

Cougar Mountain

D.O’Brien

20-1

CLASSIC

Post time: 8:35

$6 million, 3-years-old and up, 1 1/4 mile

1

Effinex

F.Prat

15-1

2

Frosted

J.Rosario

5-1

3

Keen Ice

J.Castellano

20-1

4

California Chrome

V.Espinoza

even

5

Win the Space

G.Stevens

30-1

6

Melatonin

J.Talamo

12-1

7

War Story

S.Speith

30-1

8

Shaman Ghost

I.Ortiz

20-1

9

Hoppertunity

J.Velazquez

15-1

10

Arrogate

M.Smith

5-2

