2016 Breeders’ Cup fields with odds

Horses entered Monday for the 2016 Breeders’ Cup World Championships to be held Friday and Saturday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.:
Friday, Nov. 4
JUVENILE TURF
Post time: 5:25 p.m.
$1 million, 2-year-old colts and geldings, 1 mile
PP
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1
Lancaster Bomber
S.Heffernan
6-1
2
Keep Quiet
F.Geroux
12-1
3
Channel Maker
J.Velazquez
30-1
4
Favorable Outcome
I.Ortiz
15-1
5
Made You Look
J.Castellano
12-1
6
Big Score
F.Prat
8-1
7
J.S. Choice
K.Desormeaux
20-1
8
Intelligence Cross
R.Moore
6-1
9
Wellabled
E.Baird
15-1
10
Bowies Hero
J.Leparoux
15-1
11
Good Samaritan
J.Rosario
9-2
12
Rodaini
F.Dettori
15-1
13
Oscar Performance
J.Ortiz
4-1
14
Ticonderoga
R.Bejarano
15-1
15
ae-Kitten’s Cat
L.Saez
20-1
16
ae-Harbour Master
M.Smith
20-1
ae-also eligible
DIRT MILE
Post time: 6:05
$1 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 mile
1
Vyjack
F.Prat
10-1
2
Tom’s Ready
J.Rosario
12-1
3
Dortmund
M.Garcia
6-5
4
Point Piper
M.Gutierrez
20-1
5
Accelerate
T.Baze
20-1
6
Texas Chrome
C.McMahon
20-1
7
Runhappy
G.Stevens
3-1
8
Tamarkuz
M.Smith
8-1
9
Gun Runner
F.Geroux
9-2
JUVENILE FILLIES TURF
Post time: 6:50
$1 million, 2-year-old fillies, 1 mile
1
Hydrangea
S.Heffernan
6-1
2
Lull
J.Rosario
15-1
3
New Money Honey
J.Castellano
10-1
4
Spain Burg
F.Dettori
5-1
5
Victory to Victory
J.Leparoux
12-1
6
Coasted
M.Smith
20-1
7
Intricately
D.O’Brien
6-1
8
Madam Dancealot
J.Velazquez
30-1
9
Cavale Doree
F.Prat
15-1
10
Happy Mesa
J.Ortiz
20-1
11
Rymska
I.Ortiz
20-1
12
La Force
R.Bejarano
30-1
13
Roly Poly
R.Moore
4-1
14
La Coronel
F.Geroux
9-2
15
ae-Con Te Partiro
J.Velazquez
30-1
16
ae-Sweeping Paddy
R.Albarado
30-1
ae-also eligible
DISTAFF
Post time: 7:35
$2 million, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 1 1/8 mile
1
Songbird
M.Smith
6-5
2
Land Over Sea
M.Gutierrez
30-1
3
Curalina
J.Velazquez
12-1
4
Corona Del Inca
P.Falero
30-1
5
Stellar Wind
V.Espinoza
5-2
6
Forever Unbridled
J.Rosario
12-1
7
I’m a Chatterbox
F.Geroux
12-1
8
Beholder
G.Stevens
5-2
Saturday, Nov. 5
JUVENILE FILLIES
Post time: 3:05
$2 million, 2-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 mile
1
Colorful Charades
L.Saez
30-1
2
With Honors
F.Prat
10-1
3
Valadorna
J.Leparoux
5-1
4
Yellow Agate
M.Franco
8-1
5
Sweet Loretta
J.Castellano
6-1
6
Champagne Room
M.Gutierrez
20-1
7
Jamyson ‘n Ginger
I.Ortiz
8-1
8
Dancing Rags
A.Cruz
12-1
9
Union Strike
M.Garcia
6-1
10
Noted and Quoted
R.Bejarano
9-2
11
Daddys Lil Darling
C.Lanerie
12-1
12
American Gal
M.Smith
6-1
FILLY AND MARE TURF
Post time: 3:45
$2 million, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 1 3/16 mile
1
Sea Calisi
F.Geroux
8-1
2
Catch a Glimpse
J.Castellano
12-1
3
Seventh Heaven
R.Moore
3-1
4
Avenge
F.Prat
15-1
5
Al’s Gal
J.Ortiz
15-1
6
Zipessa
J.Bravo
20-1
7
Sentiero Italia
J.Rosario
12-1
8
Lady Eli
I.Ortiz
5-2
9
Ryans Charm
R.Bejarano
30-1
10
Kitcat
G.Perez
20-1
11
Queen’s Trust
F.Dettori
6-1
12
Pretty Perfect
S.Heffernan
15-1
13
Nuevo Record
Y.Take
12-1
SPRINT
Post time: 4:21
$1.5 million, 3-year-olds and up, 6 furlongs
1
Mind Your Biscuits
J.Rosario
20-1
2
Drefong
M.Garcia
7-2
3
Delta Bluesman
E.Jarmillo
15-1
4
Joking
M.Franco
15-1
5
A.P. Indian
J.Bravo
4-1
6
Lord Nelson
F.Prat
5-2
7
Masochistic
M.Smith
2-1
8
Noholdingback Bear
E. Da Silva
15-1
9
Limousine Liberal
J.Ortiz
15-1
TURF SPRINT
Post time: 5:05
$1 million, 3-year-olds and up, 6 1/2 furlongs
1
Pure Sensation
K.Carmouche
5-1
2
Obviously
F.Prat
6-1
3
Mongolian Saturday
C.Montalvo
12-1
4
Home of The Brave
J.Doyle
12-1
5
Karar
G.Benoist
15-1
6
Calgary Cat
L.Conteras
20-1
7
Suedois
D.Tudhope
10-1
8
Washington DC
R.Moore
8-1
9
A Lot
J.Castellano
8-1
10
Ambitious Brew
M.Smith
10-1
11
Undrafted
J.Velazquez
12-1
12
Om
G.Stevens
12-1
13
Holy Lute
J.Theriot
10-1
14
Celestine
J.Rosario
14-1
15
ae-Lady Shipman
I.Ortiz
12-1
16
ae-Green Mask
J.Leparoux
15-1
JUVENILE
Post time: 5:43
$2 million, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 mile
1
Klimt
R.Bejarano
6-1
2
Syndergaard
J.Velazquez
6-1
3
Term of Art
J.Talamo
30-1
4
Theory
J.Castellano
12-1
5
Classic Empire
J.Leparoux
4-1
6
Three Rules
C.Velasquez
8-1
7
Gormley
V.Espinoza
5-1
8
Star Empire
T.Gaffalone
30-1
9
Practical Joke
J.Rosario
6-1
10
Not This Time
R.Albarado
7-2
11
Lookin At Lee
R.Santana
20-1
TURF
Post time: 6:22
$4 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 1/2 mile (turf)
1
Ralis
M.Gutierrez
30-1
2
Da Big Hoss
F.Geroux
20-1
3
Ectot
J.Ortiz
8-1
4
Flintshire
J.Castellano
5-2
5
Ashleyluvssugar
G.Stevens
15-1
6
Mondialiste
D.Tudhope
15-1
7
Ulysses
F.Dettori
12-1
8
Twilight Eclipse
J.Rosario
30-1
9
Money Multiplier
J.Velazquez
20-1
10
Found
R.Moore
3-1
11
Texas Ryano
F.Prat
30-1
12
Highland Reel
S.Heffernan
3-1
13
Metaboss
R.Bejarano
30-1
FILLY AND MARE SPRINT
Post time: 7:01
$1 million, fillies and mares 3-years-old and up, 7 furlongs
1
Paola Queen
J.Castellano
20-1
2
Haveyougoneaway
J.Velazquez
3-1
3
Tara’s Tango
R.Bejarano
8-1
4
Gomo
M.Gutierrez
20-1
5
Wonder Gal
K.Carmouche
30-1
6
By the Moon
J.Ortiz
8-1
7
Gloryzapper
S.Elliott
15-1
8
Carina Mia
J.Leparoux
7-2
9
Paulassilverlining
J.Talamo
10-1
10
Wavell Avenue
J.Rosario
6-1
11
Irish Jasper
I.Ortiz
10-1
12
Finest City
M.Smith
12-1
13
Spelling Again
L.Saez
20-1
MILE
Post time: 7:40
$2 million, 3-year-olds and up, 1 mile (turf)
1
What a View
T.Baze
20-1
2
Alice Springs
R.Moore
4-1
3
Spectre
J.Castellano
20-1
4
Miss Temple City
E.Prado
12-1
5
Tourist
J.Rosario
15-1
6
Photo Call
K.Desormeaux
15-1
7
Dutch Connection
J.Doyle
20-1
8
Tepin
J.Leparoux
3-1
9
Ironicus
J.Ortiz
8-1
10
Limato
H.Bentley
7-2
11
Ring Weekend
J.Velazquez
20-1
12
Hit It a Bomb
S.Heffernan
20-1
13
Midnight Storm
R.Bejarano
12-1
14
Cougar Mountain
D.O’Brien
20-1
CLASSIC
Post time: 8:35
$6 million, 3-years-old and up, 1 1/4 mile
1
Effinex
F.Prat
15-1
2
Frosted
J.Rosario
5-1
3
Keen Ice
J.Castellano
20-1
4
California Chrome
V.Espinoza
even
5
Win the Space
G.Stevens
30-1
6
Melatonin
J.Talamo
12-1
7
War Story
S.Speith
30-1
8
Shaman Ghost
I.Ortiz
20-1
9
Hoppertunity
J.Velazquez
15-1
10
Arrogate
M.Smith
5-2
