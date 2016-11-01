Red Mile to simulcast both days of Breeders’ Cup World Championships

Red Mile in Lexington will offer simulcasting of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships on Friday and Saturday.
In addition to the Breeders’ Cup from Santa Anita, fans will be able to watch and wager Thoroughbred, Standardbred and American Quarter Horse racing from tracks around the country, including Churchill Downs.
No simulcasting is available at Keeneland this weekend.
Mutuel windows at Red Mile open at 8 a.m. each day.
On Saturday, a Breeders’ Cup buffet is available in the Red Mile Clubhouse. Tickets are $60 per person and include a seat, buffet, non-alcoholic beverages and a program. The Clubhouse opens for seating at 12:30 p.m. Snacks will be available during the early afternoon, and the buffet will be served from 4-8 p.m. Tickets for the Breeders’ Cup Buffet may be purchased at http://redmileky.com/events/breeders-cup-buffet/
Other seating, including Wagers Burgers & Brews and near the Finish Line Concession, is first-come, first-served. No reservations will be taken for those areas either day.
Post time for the first race at Santa Anita on Friday is 2:25 p.m. EDT. Post time for the day’s final Breeders’ Cup race, the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, is 7:35 p.m. Advance wagering on Saturday’s full Breeders’ Cup card will be available Friday.
Post time for the first race at Santa Anita on Saturday is 1:15 p.m. EDT. The first Breeders’ Cup race is at 3:05 p.m. The Breeders’ Cup Classic will be run at 8:35 p.m.
Comments