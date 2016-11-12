Runhappy retired to Claiborne Farm

Runhappy, the 2015 Eclipse Award winner for top male sprinter, was retired by Gallery Racing on Saturday and will enter stud at Claiborne Farm next year.
Runhappy had seven wins in 10 career starts between the ages of 2 and 4, including three Grade I victories. He won the Breeders’ Cup Sprint at Keeneland last year in a track-record 1:08.54, the only male this century to win a Breeders’ Cup race on dirt without Lasix. His career earnings totaled $1,496,250.
“The decision to retire Runhappy was both difficult and easy,” owner Jim McIngvale said in a statement. “On one hand, we wish he could run forever. This is by far the most incredible horse we’ve ever owned and he’s brought so much joy to our family and his fans.
“But on the other hand, we’ve always pledged to do what’s best for the health and happiness of Runhappy. For that reason, we put our strong emotional attachments aside and decided to retire him from racing. Now we’re filled with gratitude and enthusiasm watching Runhappy move into the same stall occupied by Secretariat, Unbridled, Easy Goer, and Bold Ruler to begin his stud career at the world-renowned Claiborne Farm.”
Runhappy will stand at stud for $25,000. Inquiries can be directed to Bernie Sams at 859-987-2330.
“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Runhappy to Claiborne,” Sams said in a statement. “He came out of his last race healthy and sound, but everyone felt the timing was right. He is one of the most impressive racehorses I have ever seen and when you start to dig into his pedigree, it’s no surprise why he was so successful. We obviously have a great deal of confidence that he’ll pass his tremendous speed onto his progeny.”
Bred in Kentucky by Wayne, Gray and Bryan Lyster, the 4-year-old son of Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver was purchased by Jim McIngvale for $200,000 at the 2013 Keeneland September Sale. He is the first foal out of the Broken Vow mare, Bella Jolie.
