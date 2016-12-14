Jockey Garrett Gomez dies at 44

Eclipse Award-winning jockey Garrett Gomez has died at the age of 44, The Blood-Horse reported Wednesday night.
Gomez, who won 23 stakes races at Keeneland during his career, last raced in 2013. He won the Eclipse Award for outstanding jockey in 2007 and 2008.
Gomez, who dealt with substance abuse during his career, rode Rags to Riches to victory in the 2007 Kentucky Oaks over a muddy track. He won 13 Breeders’ Cup races.
Perhaps his biggest win came in the 2010 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Churchill Downs when his mount, Blame, handed Zenyatta the only loss of the champion mare’s career.
Gomez’s last race was at Keeneland on Oct. 5, 2013, according to the Daily Racing Form.
