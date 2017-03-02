Irish War Cry, El Areeb headline Saturday’s Kentucky Derby preps

Knock the king of the hill off his perch and it’s pretty easy to guess what happens next.
That’s the circumstance facing trainer Graham Motion as he prepares Irish War Cry to run in Saturday’s $400,000, Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park.
In his most recent race, the Grade 2 Holy Bull Stakes on Feb. 4 at Gulfstream, Irish War Cry dispatched 2-year-old champion Classic Empire with ease, running on the lead almost the entire way and winning the 1 1/16 -mile race by 3 3/4 lengths.
Now, several contenders are headed up the hill looking for their claim to fame on the road to the Kentucky Derby.
“It’s going to be a little different this time. We didn’t have a target on our back last time. I couldn’t believe how comfortably he beat the 2-year-old champion. That was exciting,” Motion said in a Gulfstream Park news release. “This time … people will have expectations, as they should. I just would like to see him run a similar race.”
The Fountain of Youth is worth 50 points to the winner in the Kentucky Derby points system.
Top challengers to the unbeaten Irish War Cry — the 5-2 favorite — include Practical Joke (3-1), Gunnevera (7-2) and Beasley (6-1).
El Areeb a go for Gotham
Saturday’s $300,000, Grade 3 Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct is also worth 50 Kentucky Derby points to the winner and features only two winners of previous stakes races.
The favorite, at 6-5, is El Areeb, winner of four consecutive races including the Grade 3 Jerome and the Grade 3 Withers in his two most recent outings, both at Aqueduct. El Areeb, trained by Cathal Lynch, stands fourth in the Derby points standings with 20 already.
Lynch originally considered skipping the Gotham and moving on to the Wood Memorial, but the horse changed his mind.
“(He’s been) acting like he wants to go do something, so I didn’t know if I really felt like sitting on him for another four weeks if he’s going right,” Lynch told the NYRA.
Doug O’Neill’s So Conflated, scratched from last week’s Risen Star Stakes after drawing the outside post, is 8-1 in the Gotham. He won the California Derby at Golden Gate in his most recent start Jan. 21.
“He’s just mentally very tough, very competitive,” O’Neill told the NYRA. “He’s been very solid. We’re very excited about him.”
Saturday
4:50 p.m.: Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct (TVG
6:05 p.m.: Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park (TVG)
Fountain of Youth Stakes
PP
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
1
Huracan Americo
Prado
Zanelli Jr.
50-1
2
Gunnevera
Castellano
Sano
7-2
3
Quinientos
Meneses
Sanchez
50-1
4
Talk Logistics
Bravo
Plesa Jr.
20-1
5
Beasley
Ortiz Jr.
Hennig
6-1
6
Practical Joke
Ortiz
Brown
3-1
7
Three Rules
Saez
Pinchin
12-1
8
Irish War Cry
Rosario
Motion
5-2
9
Made You Look
Velazquez
Pletcher
10-1
10
Takaful
Lopez
McLaughlin
12-1
11
Lookin for Eight
Leparoux
Casse
20-1
Gotham Stakes
PP
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
1
J Boys Echo
Albarado
Romans
8-1
2
Gaetano
Velasquez
Preciado
50-1
3
Miggsy
Arroyo
Rodriguez
15-1
4
El Areeb
McCarthy
Lynch
6-5
5
Glennrichment
Cancel
Rodriguez
30-1
6
True Timber
Carmouche
McLaughlin
6-1
7
Apartfromthecrowd
Vargas, Jr.
Brown
12-1
8
So Conflated
Gutierrez
O’Neill
8-1
9
Cloud Computing
Franco
Brown
5-1
10
Action Everyday
Maragh
Pletcher
10-1
