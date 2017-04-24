Goldikova and jockeys Castellano, Gomez, Espinoza elected to HOF

Jockeys Javier Castellano, Victor Espinoza and Garrett Gomez and Thoroughbred Goldikova were elected to the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame.
The 39-year-old Castellano has won the Eclipse Award for outstanding jockey the past four years. Entering the week, he had 4,664 career wins and was ranked fifth all-time in purse earnings, with more than $276 million. Castellano has won 10 riding titles on the New York Racing Association circuit, five at Gulfstream and two at Keeneland.
Castellano’s top mounts have included 2004 Horse of the Year and Hall of Fame member Ghostzapper, as well as champions Flintshire, Honor Code, Princess of Sylmar, Dayatthespa and Zagora.
The 44-year-old Espinoza had 3,318 wins entering the week, with purse earnings of more than $193 million, which ranks him 17th all-time. He won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes in 2015 aboard American Pharoah.
Espinoza twice won the first two legs of the Triple Crown — with War Emblem in 2002 and California Chrome in 2014 — before sweeping the series with American Pharoah.
Gomez, who died last year, won 3,769 races, with purse earnings of more than $205 million to rank 14th all-time.
The winner of the Eclipse Award for outstanding jockey in 2007 and 2008, Gomez won 13 Breeders’ Cup races and earned the Bill Shoemaker Award as the top jockey at the Breeders’ Cup four times. Gomez won three riding titles at Hollywood Park and one each at Arlington, Keeneland and Santa Anita.
Goldikova posted a career record of 17-6-3 from 27 starts to earn $7,176,551. The filly is the only three-time Breeders’ Cup Mile winner (2008-10).
The induction ceremony is Aug. 4 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Other inductees include the previously announced steeplechase selections — Tom Voss and Good Night Shirt. The Pillars of the Turf inductees will be announced in May.
Comments