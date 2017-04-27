Want to own a racehorse? Churchill’s Racing Club gives you a taste for $500

For the second year in a row, Churchill Downs will give people a chance to own a Thoroughbred this spring through the Churchill Downs Racing Club — a low-cost pathway that introduces fans to racehorse ownership.
For membership dues of $500, members will experience Thoroughbred racehorse ownership with a horse that will be purchased, trained and managed by Dallas Stewart, the Kentucky Oaks-winning trainer who has won more than 750 races. The Thoroughbred will be prepared to race during this Spring Meet that opens Saturday and continues through June 30.
Churchill Downs’ VIP services manager Gary Palmisano will represent the club’s interest and serve as a liaison for the club’s members. Benefits will include regular e-mail updates on the horse, visits to the track in the early mornings — and breakfast on select days — to watch the horse train, trips to the paddock, watching the race in a group setting and possibly experiencing the thrill of visiting the winner’s circle. Each member will receive free general admission for two to Churchill Downs in 2017, and invitations to exclusive Churchill Downs Racing Club events at the track.
“Owning a racehorse is one of the most exciting experiences in all of sports,” said Mike Ziegler, executive director of racing for Churchill Downs Incorporated. “We gave our fans an opportunity to learn what it’s all about last year and had a tremendous amount of fun — and luck — working with hall of famer D. Wayne Lukas and the two exceptional club horses, Warrior’s Club and Dial Me. We’re hoping this year’s club can be just as successful.”
Churchill Downs Racing Club’s initial venture began in 2016 with Warrior’s Club, a 3-year-old colt by Warrior’s Reward who has a lifetime record of 11-2-2-3 and earnings of $214,424. He is on target to start in the Grade 3 Pat Day Mile on the undercard of the Kentucky Derby program May 6. Dial Me, a 3-year-old filly by Dialed In has one career victory and earnings of $52,257. Dial Me is preparing to race on the undercard of the Longines Kentucky Oaks on May 5.
The Churchill Downs Racing Club 2017 membership will be limited to 200 members. The $500 annual membership dues will be used to purchase a Thoroughbred and pay for its training fees and expenses, which will be disclosed regularly to the members. There will be no additional dues for 2017.
The Churchill Downs Racing Club is a 501(c)(7) not-for-profit social club organized for pleasure, recreational and other non-profitable purposes. Members should not join with any profit motive or expectation of profit.
Register online at ChurchillDowns.com/RacingClub.
For more information, email RacingClub@KyDerby.com.
