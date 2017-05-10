Star-crossed broodmare Zenyatta delivers healthy filly at Lane’s End

Hall of Fame racehorse Zenyatta enjoyed almost unparalleled success during her four-year career on the racetrack.
Her life as a broodmare on Lane’s End Farm outside Versailles has been a mixture of ups and downs.
Tuesday night goes down as one of the highlights.
At 8:50 p.m., the 13-year-old Zenyatta delivered a healthy filly sired by Medaglia d’Oro, according to Lane’s End Farm and the Team Zenyatta blog.
“Both mare and filly are in excellent health,” Team Zenyatta announced.
Congratulations to @teamzenyatta on her new filly by #MedagliadOro! https://t.co/5iNuS8HrF7— Darley (@DarleyStallions) May 10, 2017
: @LanesEndFarms pic.twitter.com/kTarOoDP5Q
In seven years as a broodmare, Tuesday night’s delivery was the fifth for Zenyatta, and her second filly.
Zenyatta’s first attempt in the breeding shed ended in a miscarriage after she was paired with Bernardini in 2011.
Zenyatta’s first filly, by War Front and nicknamed “Z Princess,” was euthanized in 2014 at six months old after being injured in a paddock accident.
Last year, Zenyatta delivered another War Front foal. He died three days after birth due to complications of meconium aspiration syndrome, a condition caused by ingesting fecal matter into the lungs.
Zenyatta’s two offspring to reach the racetrack, Cozmic One and Ziconic, have not yet found success.
Cozmic One, a 2012 colt by Bernardini, has finished sixth and seventh in his two career starts and is still in training.
Ziconic, a 2013 colt by Tapit. is winless in six career starts, most recently finishing third in a maiden special weight race at Santa Anita on April 16.
ZICONIC working with @EspinozasVictor up @santaanitapark pic.twitter.com/h0gRGt2VU5— Clockers' Corner (@ClockersCorner) April 29, 2016
Jerry and Ann Moss, whose 3-year-old Gormley ran ninth in last Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, own Zenyatta, who was inducted into horse racing’s hall of fame in 2016.
“To get into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot as a racehorse, I don’t think you can be appreciated more than that,” trainer John Shirreffs told the Los Angeles Times upon her election.
Zenyatta won her first 19 career starts before losing her finale, by a head to Blame in the 2010 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Churchill Downs. The previous year, Zenyatta became the only filly or mare to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic.
She was retired after the 2010 Breeders’ Cup with career earnings of $7,304,580.
Zenyatta’s breeding to Medaglia d’Oro reconnects her to racing rival Rachel Alexandra, who was sired by Medaglia d’Oro.
Zenyatta and Rachel, two of the top fillies of all time, never met on the racetrack though both campaigned during the same era. Rachel Alexandra edged Zenyatta for Horse of the Year honors in 2009 before Zenyatta won the award the following year. Both were inducted in the same hall of fame class.
