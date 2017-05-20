Updated odds for the 2017 Preakness Stakes: 10 a.m.

The 142nd Preakness Stakes is scheduled to go to post at 6:48 p.m. Saturday at Pimlico Race Course.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Always Dreaming was the 7-5 favorite.
Updated odds as of 10 a.m. for the 142nd Preakness Stakes:
1. Multiplier, 19-1
2. Cloud Computing, 16-1
3. Hence, 20-1
4. Always Dreaming, 7-5
5. Classic Empire, 2-1
6. Gunnevera, 10-1
7. Term of Art, 45-1
8. Senior Investment, 25-1
9. Lookin At Lee, 8-1
10. Conquest Mo Money, 10-1
Preakness Stakes 2017
PP
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Owner
ML
1
Multiplier
Brendan Walsh
Joel Rosario
Wachtel Stable, Kerr, George J. and Barber, Gary
30-1
2
Cloud Computing
Chad Brown
Javie Castellano
Klaravich Stables, Inc. and Lawrence, William H.
12-1
3
Hence
Steve Asmussen
Florent Geroux
Calumet Farm
20-1
4
Always Dreaming
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
MeB Racing, Brooklyn Boyz, Teresa Viola, St Elias, Siena Farm and West Point
4-5
5
Classic Empire
Mark Casse
Julien Leparoux
John C. Oxley
3-1
6
Gunnevera
Antonio Sano
Mike Smith
Peacock Racing Stables
15-1
7
Term of Art
Doug O'Neill
Jose Ortiz
Calumet Farm
30-1
8
Senior Investment
Kenneth McPeek
Channing Hill
Fern Circle Stables
30-1
9
Lookin At Lee
Steve Asmussen
Corey Lanerie
L and N Racing
10-1
10
Conquest Mo Money
Miquel Hernandez
Jorqe Carreno
Judge Lanier Racing
15-1
