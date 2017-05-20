Lookin at Lee finished second in the Kentucky Derby.
May 20, 2017 10:10 AM

Updated odds for the 2017 Preakness Stakes: 10 a.m.

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

BALTIMORE

The 142nd Preakness Stakes is scheduled to go to post at 6:48 p.m. Saturday at Pimlico Race Course.

We’re updating the odds for the race throughout the day.

Check back here for the most recent changes.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Always Dreaming was the 7-5 favorite.

Updated odds as of 10 a.m. for the 142nd Preakness Stakes:

1. Multiplier, 19-1

2. Cloud Computing, 16-1

3. Hence, 20-1

4. Always Dreaming, 7-5

5. Classic Empire, 2-1

6. Gunnevera, 10-1

7. Term of Art, 45-1

8. Senior Investment, 25-1

9. Lookin At Lee, 8-1

10. Conquest Mo Money, 10-1

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Preakness Stakes 2017

PP

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

Owner

ML

1

Multiplier

Brendan Walsh

Joel Rosario

Wachtel Stable, Kerr, George J. and Barber, Gary

30-1

2

Cloud Computing

Chad Brown

Javie Castellano

Klaravich Stables, Inc. and Lawrence, William H.

12-1

3

Hence

Steve Asmussen

Florent Geroux

Calumet Farm

20-1

4

Always Dreaming

Todd Pletcher

John Velazquez

MeB Racing, Brooklyn Boyz, Teresa Viola, St Elias, Siena Farm and West Point

4-5

5

Classic Empire

Mark Casse

Julien Leparoux

John C. Oxley

3-1

6

Gunnevera

Antonio Sano

Mike Smith

Peacock Racing Stables

15-1

7

Term of Art

Doug O'Neill

Jose Ortiz

Calumet Farm

30-1

8

Senior Investment

Kenneth McPeek

Channing Hill

Fern Circle Stables

30-1

9

Lookin At Lee

Steve Asmussen

Corey Lanerie

L and N Racing

10-1

10

Conquest Mo Money

Miquel Hernandez

Jorqe Carreno

Judge Lanier Racing

15-1

Sports Videos