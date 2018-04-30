She won one of Keeneland's biggest races. Now she's the favorite for the Kentucky Oaks.

Monomoy Girl, who has won five of her six career starts — including the Central Bank Ashland Stakes at Keeneland in April in her most recent start — was installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite Monday for Friday’s $1 million Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.

Monomoy Girl, trained by Brad Cox, will be ridden by Florent Geroux in the 1 1/8-mile Oaks, a race for 3-year-old fillies contested annually the day before the Kentucky Derby in Louisville. Monomy Girl drew the far outside post position in the full field of 14 contenders for the 144th Oaks.

Midnight Bisou was made the 5-2 second choice.





Post time for the Kentucky Oaks is 6:12 p.m. The race will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Monomoy Girl won the $500,000, Grade 1 Ashland at Keeneland as the 1-5 favorite on April 7. Monomoy Girl easily pulled away from second-place Eskimo Kisses. Patrona Margarita came in third. Both of those fillies will join Monomoy Girl in the Oaks. Eskimo Kisses is 15-1 on the morning line, and Patrona Margarita is 30-1.

SHARE COPY LINK In this 3-part video series, we show you what happens beyond the races at the track. From evening track maintenance to resident nightlife to early morning workouts with a Kentucky Derby contender, Keeneland has beauty at all hours. Caitlyn Stroh, Alex Slitz

Midnight Bisou, who will be ridden by Mike Smith, enters the Oaks on a three-race winning streak, most recently capturing the Santa Anita Oaks on April 7.

Here’s the full Kentucky Oaks field in post-position order, with morning-line odds: