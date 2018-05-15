Bob Baffert says Justify not only has talent but "will" to win

Justify won the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Trainer Bob Baffert, who trained Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015, was asked if he’s thinking the same for Justify.
WinStar Farm CEO and President Elliott Walden talks about Justify’s win in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby 144. WinStar Farm won the Derby in 2010 with Super Saver and bred 2003 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide.
Actress/singer Victoria Justice describes her first Kentucky Derby experience as she walks the red carpet. The Unbridled Eve Derby Gala she attended featured a performance by Dennis Quaid and his band, the Sharks.