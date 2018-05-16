Derby winner Justify 1-2 favorite in Preakness. See who he'll be facing.

Justify will try to become the 36th horse to sweep the first two legs of horse racing's Triple Crown when he starts the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday as the 1-2 morning-line favorite.
Justify was made the top choice in Saturday's odds when a field of eight was entered Wednesday evening for the 143rd running of the Preakness. He will depart from the No. 7 post position.
Justify, trained by Bob Baffert and undefeated through four career races, won the Kentucky Derby on May 5 at Churchill Downs by 2 1/2 lengths over Good Magic.
Good Magic, winner of the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in April for trainer Chad Brown, was made the 3-1 second choice for the 1 3/16 miles Preakness and drew post position No. 5. Joining Justify and Good Magic as contenders from the Kentucky Derby will be Lone Sailor, and Bravazo. Newcomers to the Triple Crown series are Quip, Sporting Chance, Diamond King and Tenfold.
All four of Baffert's previous Kentucky Derby winners went on to also win the Preakness Stakes — Silver Charm, Real Quiet, War Emblem and American Pharoah. Only American Pharoah, in 2015, completed the Triple Crown by winning the Belmont Stakes.
Twelve horses have won the Triple Crown. Twenty-three others have won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness but failed to close the deal in the Belmont — most recently California Chrome in 2014.
Here is the full field with morning-line odds for the Preakness Stakes:
1. Quip (12-1)
2. Lone Sailor (15-1)
3. Sporting Chance (30-1)
4. Diamond King (30-1)
5. Good Magic (3-1)
6. Tenfold (20-1)
7. Justify (1-2)
8. Bravazo (20-1)
