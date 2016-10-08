Keeneland

October 8, 2016 11:58 AM

Power restored, but outage delays start of racing at Keeneland

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Power was restored at Keeneland Race Course early Saturday afternoon after an hourlong power outage briefly threatened a big day of horse racing on the track’s Fall Meet opening weekend.

Gates to Keeneland opened at 11 a.m. and a few patrons made it onto the grounds before the track went dark. Racing was scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.

Kentucky Utilities reported power was out along the Versailles Road corrider near the racetrack. Power came back on a few minutes after noon.

After the power returned, the track announced that the first post time would be delayed 35 minutes.

The Fall Meet opened Friday to a crowd of more than 19,000, and another large gathering was expected Saturday for the track’s annual Fall Stars Weekend of graded stakes racing.

Here are Saturday’s updated post times:

Race 1 — 1:40 p.m.

Race 2 — 2:15

Race 3 — 3-2:50

Race 4 — 3:25

Race 5 —4:00

Race 6 — 4:35

Race 7 — 5:10

Race 8 — 5:45

Race 9 — 6:18

Race 10 — 6:50

