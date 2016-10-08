Power restored, but outage delays start of racing at Keeneland

Power was restored at Keeneland Race Course early Saturday afternoon after an hourlong power outage briefly threatened a big day of horse racing on the track’s Fall Meet opening weekend.
Gates to Keeneland opened at 11 a.m. and a few patrons made it onto the grounds before the track went dark. Racing was scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.
Kentucky Utilities reported power was out along the Versailles Road corrider near the racetrack. Power came back on a few minutes after noon.
After the power returned, the track announced that the first post time would be delayed 35 minutes.
The Fall Meet opened Friday to a crowd of more than 19,000, and another large gathering was expected Saturday for the track’s annual Fall Stars Weekend of graded stakes racing.
Here are Saturday’s updated post times:
Race 1 — 1:40 p.m.
Race 2 — 2:15
Race 3 — 3-2:50
Race 4 — 3:25
Race 5 —4:00
Race 6 — 4:35
Race 7 — 5:10
Race 8 — 5:45
Race 9 — 6:18
Race 10 — 6:50
This is the current outage map for Keeneland per KU, which has estimated restore time of 1:30 pm pic.twitter.com/RW8zgeWkp5— horseracinghl (@horseracinghl) October 8, 2016
Massive power outage affecting @keenelandracing right now. Huge back up on Versailles and this line to get in. pic.twitter.com/V9mXsLOmWd— horseracinghl (@horseracinghl) October 8, 2016
Been told the power outage is a KU issue that knocked out power to airport and beyond. Kee officials to update if 1st post will go on sked.— horseracinghl (@horseracinghl) October 8, 2016
Power is back! @keenelandracing pic.twitter.com/8QRU5cGBBN— horseracinghl (@horseracinghl) October 8, 2016
