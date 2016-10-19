The Day at the Races: Zito’s son wins one for the ’Canes at Keeneland

Wednesday’s figures: On-track attendance, 10,924; on-track betting, $644,731.60; total betting including simulcast, $4,550,625.28.
This day last year: On-track attendance, 9,411; on-track betting, $590,107; total betting including simulcast, $3,875,016.
Coming up: The Grade III, $100,000 Sycamore Stakes headlines a nine-race card Thursday.
FINAL FURLONG
▪ Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Nick Zito’s son, Alexander Zito, won Keeneland’s first race Wednesday with a maiden named Doolittle Raiders. A story emerged about the ownership name, Hurricane Boys Racing Stable. Nick Zito said his son holds a master’s degree in business from the University of Miami. Back in the day he played pickup basketball with a couple of football players. Hence the stable name, in honor of the Miami Hurricanes. Alexander Zito owns the two-horse stable in partnership with Richard Pell. Their other Thoroughbred is a filly named West Coast Chick, stakes-placed in the Vagrancy Handicap. Their racing colors are white with a green sash and orange band on the sleeves, designed after the colors, of what else, the Hurricanes. Doolittle Raiders, third betting choice at 3-1, took the lead at the top of the stretch to pull away and win by 5 lengths, with Ricardo Santana Jr. up.
▪ Santana also rode the second race winner, Ever So Clever, to complete the daily double, then followed that with a win in the fourth on Place des Vosges. Santana, well known to Keeneland fans, grew up in Panama, a country that produced Laffit Pincay Jr. and Baulio Baeza, both Hall of Fame jockeys in the United States. Santana came to the United States in 2009 and by 2012 he was winning leading rider titles at various tracks.
▪ Long shot Forty Acres paid $67.80 winning the third race for jockey Jesus Castanon, owner Jack Garey, and trainer Andrew McKeever. The 2-year-old ridgling, a son of Archarcharch, was racing for the first time but had been working well at Keeneland.
▪ St. George Farm was breeder or co-breeder of two winners Wednesday: Doolittle Raiders in the first (co-breeder with G. Watts Humphrey) and Place des Vosges in the fourth.
▪ Uncontested left no doubt he was winning the fifth race, finishing 6 lengths in front in his first career start for owner Harry R. Rosenblum, jockey Channing Hill and trainer Wayne Catalano, paying $23.40.
▪ A Pick 6 Carryover of $329,321 will be up for grabs Thursday beginning with the fourth race.
