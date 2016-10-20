Sons of Hall of Famers Mott, McGaughey following example of hard-working fathers to make mark as trainers

Shake hands with Riley Mott or Reeve McGaughey and, for those of us old enough to remember, it’s like a flashback to the days of Cigar taking on the world. Or in McGaughey’s case, to Easy Goer dueling with Sunday Silence through the Triple Crown. They even look like their fathers.
“I was born three or four days before the Belmont Stakes,” said Reeve, 27, who consequently cannot say he saw Easy Goer get it right at Belmont in 1989, defeating Sunday Silence after losing to him in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. In Bill Mott’s barn, Cigar was two times Horse of the Year and ran through his historic winning streak of 16 races in 1995 and 1996 before Riley Mott, 24, was old enough to be aware.
An uncanny story is unfolding as these two men emerge as assistant trainers in the barns of their Hall of Fame fathers. Some 40 years after their fathers took their first major steps into the sport, the younger Mott and McGaughey are on similar paths. Riley and Reeve are the new generation coming to the fore in Thoroughbred racing. Like their famous fathers, they are colleagues as well as friends.
So it is that Reeve will saddle My Impression for father Shug, who will not be at Keeneland on Friday when that filly runs in the Grade III Pin Oak Valley View Stakes. And so it is that Riley will travel with Celestine to the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita to help his father, following up on that filly’s third-place finish at Keeneland on Oct. 8 in the Grade I First Lady Stakes. Last year, Riley helped handle Lea for Bill Mott when that horse ran third in the 2015 Dubai World Cup.
Reading this, you’re probably thinking: these two assistant trainers have their careers ready-made for them. They’re installed in barns where the shingles might well read, “Mott and Son,” or “McGaughey and Son.”
You also might think these two did not have to work their way up through the barn hierarchy, family connections and all.
Wrong on both. People might not realize how both the fathers had to work hard in their early years and are making sure the sons have a similar experience.
Shug McGaughey said he impressed on Reeve from the start that work ethic counts for nearly everything in running a racing stable. “I told him if you think this is going to be part-time, you’re wrong. You’re going to start at the bottom and work your way up and learn. You’re going to get your hands dirty. He’s not been afraid to do that at all.”
Reeve joined the McGaughey stable last December. He was no stranger to top-level horses, after working nearly five years for his uncle, Charles LoPresti. The latter was trainer of two-time Horse of the Year Wise Dan. Prior to LoPresti, Reeve worked in the barn of Eoin Harty where there also were successful horses. Reeve is a Lexington native who went to Sayre School and attended the University of Kentucky’s Equine Science and Management Program.
Like Reeve, Riley has learned that working his way up from the bottom of the barn hierarchy is a good way to earn respect from the barn crew. The work days are long without much time off. The lifestyle is vastly different from what people on the outside of racing experience. “You have to get in the stalls, roll your sleeves up and get dirty and do the stuff that most other people don’t want to do,” Riley said. “You have to be the first one in the barn and the last one to leave.”
This might not be how Riley’s fellow graduates in economics envisioned life upon leaving the University of Kentucky. But Riley had a clue, after being on the track all his life. And he wanted to train horses. He could not have found a better apprenticeship than with his father.
So, what is it like, working for a famous dad?
Dad can be demanding, Reeve disclosed, but not “as long as you do what you’re supposed to be doing.”
As for Riley’s dad, “He’s not a teacher who’ll pull you aside and say, ‘Hey, I’m teaching this, or you’re learning this now.’ He wants me to observe him,” Riley said. “I learn from his example: his work ethic and his attention to detail with the horses. That separates a lot of trainers from others. It’s the little things that really make a difference.”
From both families, these two are the only ones among their siblings to pursue a hands-on life with horses. Reeve’s older brother, Chip McGaughey, works for Keeneland as a sales associate, traveling and courting breeders to sell their horses with his sales company. Riley’s older brother, Brady Mott, is setting up his own NGO in Nicaragua now that he’s completed graduate school. Younger sister Olivia Mott is a freshman at the University of North Carolina — Wilmington.
As for those horses from back in the day, when Shug McGaughey and Bill Mott were building their Hall of Fame careers, Reeve and Riley can only watch the replay tapes and aspire to emulate their fathers. But they have learned already that it will take hard work.
