Watch Quidura win Keeneland's Pin Oak Valley View Stakes

Crowd of 10,924 watches ninth day of 17-day Fall Meet
Crowd of 17,443 wraps up second weekend of Fall Meet
Filly turns back Harmonize and Hawksmoor to win $500,000, Grade I race
29,319, second-largest Fall Meet crowd ever, celebrates track's 80th birthday
A crowd of 18,363 was on hand to open the second weekend of Keeneland's Fall Meet
Trainer Mark Casse, jockey Florent Geroux, on La Coronel's victory
Next stop for Mark Casse trainee is most likely the Breeders' Cup
11,130 on hand for another perfect weather day at the track
Seven-length win in Juddmonte Spinster good for berth in Breeders' Cup Distaff
Track sets attendance record for Fall Stars Weekend with 66,437 over three days