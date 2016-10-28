Trio of Frenchmen poised for starring roles at Breeders’ Cup

A solid trifecta for the Breeders’ Cup Nov. 4-5 might be the French Connection: a trio of jockeys from France, two of whom have been on a tear this fall at Keeneland.
Julien Leparoux, 33, and Florent Geroux, 30, are well known to Kentucky racing fans and will go to Santa Anita riding strong Cup contenders. The third jockey, based in California, is Flavien Prat, 24, battling with Rafael Bejarano for leading rider at Santa Anita. Say “bonjour” to the trio, because one or more could be active in nearly every race throughout Breeders’ Cup weekend.
The three are friends, though they did not know one another in France. Leparoux led the way, debuting in American racing in 2005. His career headed quickly to stardom and this partly influenced Geroux in moving to the United States two years later. Prat followed in 2010. His career really took off last year.
Three French-born jockeys riding at the top level of American sport evokes the 1970s when Jean Cruguet and Jean Luc Samyn were high-profile riders in New York, with Cruguet winning the Triple Crown on Seattle Slew. But to see as many as three from France taking their place in American racing might be unprecedented.
Leparoux credits social media and the easy access to American racing online. “Nowadays with social media, I’m the first one that showed all the French guys I could come here and do good,” he said. “I know my mom can watch Keeneland every day if she wants to, live on the website. It’s easier now to look at racing from here.”
Leparoux also thinks more French will follow. This truly would give the American jockey ranks a more international aspect, bringing another language into the mix currently dominated by Latin American riders.
Geroux came to American racing more out of curiosity while wanting to see another country. “I could have gone to Asia or India but I decided to come here,” he said. He arrived in the United States on a tourist visa and with respectable credentials, for he was France’s top apprentice in 2005. Right away he sought out the same person who coincidentally had given Leparoux his start: French-born trainer Patrick Biancone.
“A friend of mine was working for him,” Geroux said. “I knew his history because when he was training in France he was really successful. He was in California at the time.” Geroux took a job with Biancone as an exercise rider and a jockey.
Biancone’s success with turning out top riders extends beyond the United States, according to Remi Belocq, executive director of the North American Racing Academy in Lexington.
“Patrick all along his career has mentored some of the top riders in France and Hong Kong,” Belocq said. “He’s always brought along some kids.”
Geroux could well represent a French wave that might follow: He graduated from jockey school in France, a three-year program that begins when riders are 14. Geroux’s father, Dominique, had been a jockey until an injury forced him into retirement. He encouraged Geroux to attend jockey school.
Transitioning from France’s premier apprentice rider to an unknown in the United States would have left a less motivated person discouraged: Geroux had trouble getting mounts in the beginning. He also had to learn English. He had to learn to adjust his riding to the American style of speed right from the gate.
Obtaining a work visa took a long time and saw him spend the interim in Ireland exercising horses. Back in the United States, Geroux reached a turning point in 2010 upon meeting his agent, Doug Bredar, who knew many more horsemen than Geroux knew. Bredar had been a racing secretary dealing daily with trainers. Together the two worked patiently and persistently building Geroux’s American career.
Geroux won riding titles in Chicago, particularly after riding for Midwest Thoroughbreds, an operation with a large number of horses. Last year at Kentucky Downs Geroux created a sensation when he won five races on two different afternoons during the brief meet. He followed this with winning two Breeders’ Cup races.
France’s jockey school might well be a source producing future riders for the United States, as Leparoux has predicted. Opportunities are more equal in American racing because in France, racing is less open to newcomers. The major stables have all the top jockeys under contract leaving few opportunities for others. Leparoux, for example, did not go to jockey school and believes that as an outsider, he would not have become a jockey if he’d stayed in France.
Breeders’ Cup
What: Thoroughbred racing World Championships
When: Nov. 4-5
Where: Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.
TV: Breeders’ Cup Classic on NBC-18. All other races on NBC Sports Network
