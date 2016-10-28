The Day at the Races: Ted Bassett’s secret, the Headless Horseman among Keeneland highlights

Friday’s figures: Attendance, 13,023; on-track betting, $1,005,263.40; total betting including simulcast, $6,527,594.32.
This day last year: Attendance, 14,310; on-track betting, $11,274,301; total betting including simulcast, $7,055,491.
Coming up: John C. Oxley’s Grade I winner Noble Bird, who won the Oct. 1 Lukas Classic at Churchill Downs in his most recent start, is the 123-pound highweight in the 59th running of the $200,000, Grade II Hagyard Fayette on Saturday, closing day of Keeneland’s 2016 Fall Meet. The Hagyard Fayette also will mark the North American return of Zayat Stables’ Prayer for Relief, who has not raced since March 2016 at Meydan in Dubai. An earner of $2,016,948, the 8-year-old by Jump Start had made six consecutive starts at Meydan beginning in March 2015 with his best finish a third in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 1.
FINAL FURLONG
▪ Keeneland employees joined Ted Bassett, who formerly headed up both Keeneland and Breeders’ Cup Ltd., in the winner’s circle Friday following the third race — for a salute to his 95th birthday. All posed with Bassett for a group photo. We asked Bassett for his secret to a long life and he replied, “vodka and broccoli.”
▪ The trainer and jockey combination of Ken McPeek and Corey Lanerie accounted for two wins Friday, in the fourth race (Purely a Dream) and the sixth (Perfect Wife).
▪ Florent Geroux closed the gap slightly on Julien Leparoux’s lead in the jockey standings when he won the fifth on Tatum’s Gold. But Leparoux won the 10th to maintain a gap of three wins between Geroux and him. Robby Albarado is third in the standings with 13 wins. The leading trainer going into Saturday’s final program is Mark Casse with 11 wins. However, he has only a one-race lead over Mike Maker. Standing third is Ian Wilkes with eight wins.
▪ The Headless Horseman will make his annual Halloween appearance Saturday after the third race. He will also ride through the saddling paddock at 9 a.m. for those attending Sunrise Trackside. As many of us will recall, the ghostly creature reared his horse and hurled his severed head at Ichabod Crane in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The creature doesn’t hurl his head at Keeneland but simply carries it in his arm as he rides through the homestretch. It’s a Keeneland tradition.
▪ The ninth race saw jockey Chris Landeros take Open Arms on the lead all the way to win over seven others. Open Arms, second betting choice, widened her lead throughout to finish 4 1/4 lengths ahead of Corby.
