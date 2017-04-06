Keeneland

April 6, 2017 7:06 PM

Keeneland graded entries for Friday’s opening-day races

By Mike Battaglia

Herald-Leader handicapper

First post 1:05 p.m.

FIRST RACE—$60,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds, 4 1/2 Furlongs

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

a-Figjam

118

A. Cox

20-1

2.

b-Kowboy Posse

118

T. Pizarro

10-1

3.

Mugrosito

118

O. Mojica

10-1

4.

Just Be Frank

118

D. Cannon

5-1

5.

Kentucky Chromless

118

C. Orm

12-1

6.

Kitty Kat Kate

115

J. Ortiz

5-2

7.

d-Baytown Lex

118

J. Gilligan

5-1

8.

a-I’m Corfu

118

A. Cox

20-1

9.

Waki Patriot

115

C. Lanerie

6-1

10.

c-Rhyder Time

118

C. Villasana

8-1

11.

b-Jersey Town Cat

118

T. Pizarro

10-1

12.

Fairyland

115

J. Garcia

5-2

13.

d-Taurus C

118

C. Sullivan

5-1

14.

c-Bullet Bandit

118

D. Parker

8-1

a,b,c,d-Coupled

Wesley Ward has a pair of fillies entered to go against the boys in the opener. FAIRYLAND and KITTY KAT KATE are both high-priced Keeneland sales grads and whichever one goes gets the edge today. JUST BE FRANK had a very good gate work here last week for Bill Helmbrecht and has to be respected. WAKI PATRIOT is also a filly who is in the capable hands of John Hancock.

SECOND RACE—$21,000, Starters Allowance, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, 6 1/2 Furlongs, 1:39

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Blonde in the City

120

D. Cannon

4-1

2.

Rhodium

120

Hernandez

8-5

3.

Annoy

118

Bridgmohan

2-1

4.

National Girl

111

E. Murray

10-1

5.

Color Me Blush

118

R. Hisby

15-1

6.

Kate N Abs Reward

118

F. Geroux

10-1

7.

Sky Princess

120

A. Pusac

10-1

RHODIUM is a seven year old veteran who has finished in the money in ten of her last twelve races. She has the speed to make the lead and is capable of the wire to wire win. ANNOY was dropped to the bottom last out and came away with an easy win. She faces tougher today but has the back class to be dangerous. BLONDE IN THE CITY beat the top pick here back in October and will be running at the end.

THIRD RACE$76,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up, 1 Mile, 2:12

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Money Flows

118

J. Rosario

5-2

2.

Crewman

118

C. Landeros

12-1

3.

Clear the Mine

118

J. Bravo

7-2

4.

Egyptian

120

J. Graham

6-1

5.

December Seven

118

C. Lanerie

2-1

6.

Rated R Superstar

118

R. Albarado

4-1

DECEMBER SEVEN was no match for Honorable Duty last out but that one came right back to win the Gr. 2 New Orleans Handicap in his next start. This is an easier spot and he figures to be able to regain his winning ways with Lanerie picking up the mount for Paul McGee. MONEY FLOWS is a lightly races six year old who has been in the money in seven of his nine races and is the one to beat. RATED R SUPERSTAR has the class to be dangerous.

FOURTH RACE$28,000, Maiden Claiming, $50,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up, 1 1/16 Miles, 2:45

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Roustabout

123

M. Mena

2-1

2.

Summer O Fiftyfour

123

J. Lezcano

4-1

3.

Starinthemaking

116

F. Geroux

6-1

4.

Hardly Seen Slim

116

C. Hill

12-1

5.

Wissam

116

J. Velazquez

4-1

6.

Whole Lotta Luck

116

Hernandez

6-1

7.

Gladtobehere

116

J. Castellano

15-1

8.

Barry’s Swing

116

J. Ortiz

6-1

WISSAM was stuck down on the rail and didn't fire in his debut. His stable mate Patch won that one and came right back to finish second in the Louisiana Derby. Pletcher has excellent numbers with his second time runners and this one can be expected to run much better today. ROUSTABOUT has been running well for Al Stall who is having a terrific year. He is definitely the one to beat. SUMMER O FIFTYFOUR can't be overlooked.

FIFTH RACE$20,000, Claiming, $10,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, 6 Furlongs, 3:18

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Ginger Stone

118

C. Hill

6-1

2.

Gallant Lady

118

J. Valdivia

30-1

3.

Secondhand Justice

118

R. Hisby

20-1

4.

Venetian

118

D. Cannon

12-1

5.

I’m Extraordinary

118

J. Gilligan

8-1

6.

Princess Dinah

118

A. Quinonez

6-1

7.

Delusional K K

118

Hernandez

2-1

8.

Smart Kit

118

D. Parker

7-2

9.

Lovethislife

118

J. Graham

3-1

10.

Scout It Out

118

M. Mena

20-1

DELUSIONAL KK drops in for a tag and has run well over the Keeneland surface in both of her starts. Her best would make her a winner at this level. LOVETHISLIFE also takes the class drop and figures to be tough. GINGER STONE is a contender.

SIXTH RACE—$72,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, 1 1/8 Miles (Turf), 3:51

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Valentine Wish

118

T. Pizarro

30-1

2.

Joust

118

J. Leparoux

4-1

3.

Chubby Star

118

J. Ortiz

12-1

4.

Danceland

123

J. Velazquez

5-1

5.

Sky Flower

118

J. Gilligan

30-1

6.

Tap of War

118

R. Albarado

15-1

7.

Savannah Belle

118

C. Lanerie

30-1

8.

Folk Magic

118

J. Castellano

8-1

9.

Talaaqy

123

P. Lopez

6-1

10.

Lipstick City

118

J. Rosario

5-1

11.

Enstone

118

J. Lezcano

6-1

12.

Sweeping Paddy

118

L. Saez

5-1

13.

Summertime Sky

118

F. Geroux

8-1

14.

Coco Channel

118

Hernandez

20-1

15.

Grateful

118

L. Saez

5-1

16.

Enchanting Kitten

118

J. Castellano

4-1

JOUST has been off since October when she finished fifth behind eventual B.C. Juv. Fillies Turf winner New Money Honey. Clement adds lasix for her three year old debut and she rates a slight edge in what looks like a very well matched allowance race. DANCELAND has shown improvement in every start for Shug McGaughey. She comes off of a game maiden win and Johnny V. is aboard. VALENTINE WISH is capable of a good effort at nice odds.

SEVENTH RACE$70,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, 7 Furlongs, 4:24

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Another Gal

121

J. Velazquez

12-1

2.

Miss Adele

121

P. Lopez

15-1

3.

Conquest Classic

121

J. McKee

15-1

4.

So Innocent

121

L. Saez

15-1

5.

Defy

121

C. Lanerie

8-1

6.

Tiger Eyes

121

C. Hill

4-1

7.

Pauline Revere

121

C. Landeros

6-1

8.

Noelle’s Mischief

121

J. Leparoux

9-2

9.

Ettalusive

121

J. Lezcano

6-1

10.

Fairybrook

121

J. Ortiz

10-1

11.

True Boots

121

R. Albarado

5-1

12.

Swat

121

J. Castellano

12-1

13.

Tweeting

121

F. Geroux

5-1

14.

Shoyoya

121

C. Lanerie

20-1

ANOTHER GAL ran a decent race in her debut at Turfway and figures to move forward for Charlie Lopresti. He adds blinkers and lasix and Velazquez picks up the mount. TIGER EYES closed well to finish second in her Fair Grounds debut and will also benefit from that effort. PAULINE REVERE was no match for next out GP Oaks winner Salty but has trained well since coming to Ky. and has to be considered.

EIGHTH RACE$72,000, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds & Up, 6 Furlongs, 4:57

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Mooose

118

J. Graham

30-1

2.

Forge Ahead Franki

118

J. Valdivia

5-1

3.

Mutaraamy

118

L. Saez

9-5

4.

Town Classic

118

R. Albarado

6-1

5.

Mexico Memories

118

F. Geroux

15-1

6.

Favorite Coach

118

J. Gilligan

15-1

7.

Infinite Midnight

118

C. Orm

6-1

8.

Lookin for a Kiss

118

C. Lanerie

2-1

LOOKIN FOR A KISS had a rough trip last out but rallied well to finish second. He cuts back to six furlongs today and should be rallying from off of the pace with Lanerie aboard. Give him the edge over MUTARAAMY in a close call. MUTARAAMY looked very sharp in his maiden score at Gulfstream and will be tough to beat for McLaughlin and Saez. FORGE AHEAD FRANKIE is a contender.

NINTH RACE$150,000, Transylvania Stakes, 3-Year-Olds, 1 1/16 Miles (Turf), 5:30

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Profiteer

120

J. Velazquez

5-1

2.

Makarios

118

N. Juarez

20-1

3.

Big Score

123

J. Castellano

5-1

4.

Oscar Performance

123

J. Ortiz

9-5

5.

Ticonderoga

120

J. Rosario

3-1

6.

Sonic Boom

120

J. Leparoux

6-1

7.

Dahog

123

A. Cox

50-1

8.

Cowboy Culture

118

F. Geroux

10-1

9.

Holiday Stone

118

L. Saez

12-1

B.C. Juv. Turf winner OSCAR PERORMANCE makes his three year old debut in the Transylvania. He has been training sharply for Brian Lynch who figures to have him ready to fire today. He has the speed to be on or near the lead and looks best with regular rider Jose Ortiz back aboard. TICONDEROGA was fourth behind the top pick in the B.C. He came back to win the Palm Beach last month for Chad Brown and will be tough with that race under his belt. PROFITEER just missed out after back to back wins for Shug and has to be respected.

TENTH RACE$22,000, Claiming, $20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, 6 1/2 Furlongs, 6:03

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Okbyecya

116

R. Albarado

6-1

2.

Wind Cheater

122

J. Valdivia

6-1

3.

Heartbreak Hill

122

J. Leparoux

5-1

4.

Stella Nova

116

D. Sarvis

8-1

5.

Soso

116

C. Lanerie

15-1

6.

Tengey

116

R. Bracho

20-1

7.

Bayshore Drive

122

J. Burke

8-1

8.

Carmela

122

A. Quinonez

15-1

9.

Miss Coco

122

C. Landeros

5-1

10.

Just a Nip

122

J. Graham

20-1

11.

Kirby’s Penny

122

J. Ortiz

4-1

12.

Big Blue Arrow

116

J. Lezcano

6-1

13.

Cold Hearted Pearl

116

J. Gilligan

5-1

14.

Score Babe

122

D. Cannon

12-1

BAYSHORE DRIVE was second behind multiple winner Rulelikecleopatra at Turfway and could spring the upset in this non winners of two. HEARTBREAK HILL drops in for a tag and her best makes her dangerous. KIRBY'S PENNY is a definite threat.

Copyright 2017 Equibase Company

Related content

Keeneland

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Top Kentucky Derby contender works out at Keeneland

View more video

Sports Videos