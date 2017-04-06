Keeneland graded entries for Friday’s opening-day races

First post 1:05 p.m.
FIRST RACE—$60,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds, 4 1/2 Furlongs
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
a-Figjam
118
A. Cox
20-1
2.
b-Kowboy Posse
118
T. Pizarro
10-1
3.
Mugrosito
118
O. Mojica
10-1
4.
Just Be Frank
118
D. Cannon
5-1
5.
Kentucky Chromless
118
C. Orm
12-1
6.
Kitty Kat Kate
115
J. Ortiz
5-2
7.
d-Baytown Lex
118
J. Gilligan
5-1
8.
a-I’m Corfu
118
A. Cox
20-1
9.
Waki Patriot
115
C. Lanerie
6-1
10.
c-Rhyder Time
118
C. Villasana
8-1
11.
b-Jersey Town Cat
118
T. Pizarro
10-1
12.
Fairyland
115
J. Garcia
5-2
13.
d-Taurus C
118
C. Sullivan
5-1
14.
c-Bullet Bandit
118
D. Parker
8-1
a,b,c,d-Coupled
Wesley Ward has a pair of fillies entered to go against the boys in the opener. FAIRYLAND and KITTY KAT KATE are both high-priced Keeneland sales grads and whichever one goes gets the edge today. JUST BE FRANK had a very good gate work here last week for Bill Helmbrecht and has to be respected. WAKI PATRIOT is also a filly who is in the capable hands of John Hancock.
SECOND RACE—$21,000, Starters Allowance, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, 6 1/2 Furlongs, 1:39
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Blonde in the City
120
D. Cannon
4-1
2.
Rhodium
120
Hernandez
8-5
3.
Annoy
118
Bridgmohan
2-1
4.
National Girl
111
E. Murray
10-1
5.
Color Me Blush
118
R. Hisby
15-1
6.
Kate N Abs Reward
118
F. Geroux
10-1
7.
Sky Princess
120
A. Pusac
10-1
RHODIUM is a seven year old veteran who has finished in the money in ten of her last twelve races. She has the speed to make the lead and is capable of the wire to wire win. ANNOY was dropped to the bottom last out and came away with an easy win. She faces tougher today but has the back class to be dangerous. BLONDE IN THE CITY beat the top pick here back in October and will be running at the end.
THIRD RACE—$76,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up, 1 Mile, 2:12
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Money Flows
118
J. Rosario
5-2
2.
Crewman
118
C. Landeros
12-1
3.
Clear the Mine
118
J. Bravo
7-2
4.
Egyptian
120
J. Graham
6-1
5.
December Seven
118
C. Lanerie
2-1
6.
Rated R Superstar
118
R. Albarado
4-1
DECEMBER SEVEN was no match for Honorable Duty last out but that one came right back to win the Gr. 2 New Orleans Handicap in his next start. This is an easier spot and he figures to be able to regain his winning ways with Lanerie picking up the mount for Paul McGee. MONEY FLOWS is a lightly races six year old who has been in the money in seven of his nine races and is the one to beat. RATED R SUPERSTAR has the class to be dangerous.
FOURTH RACE—$28,000, Maiden Claiming, $50,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up, 1 1/16 Miles, 2:45
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Roustabout
123
M. Mena
2-1
2.
Summer O Fiftyfour
123
J. Lezcano
4-1
3.
Starinthemaking
116
F. Geroux
6-1
4.
Hardly Seen Slim
116
C. Hill
12-1
5.
Wissam
116
J. Velazquez
4-1
6.
Whole Lotta Luck
116
Hernandez
6-1
7.
Gladtobehere
116
J. Castellano
15-1
8.
Barry’s Swing
116
J. Ortiz
6-1
WISSAM was stuck down on the rail and didn't fire in his debut. His stable mate Patch won that one and came right back to finish second in the Louisiana Derby. Pletcher has excellent numbers with his second time runners and this one can be expected to run much better today. ROUSTABOUT has been running well for Al Stall who is having a terrific year. He is definitely the one to beat. SUMMER O FIFTYFOUR can't be overlooked.
FIFTH RACE—$20,000, Claiming, $10,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, 6 Furlongs, 3:18
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Ginger Stone
118
C. Hill
6-1
2.
Gallant Lady
118
J. Valdivia
30-1
3.
Secondhand Justice
118
R. Hisby
20-1
4.
Venetian
118
D. Cannon
12-1
5.
I’m Extraordinary
118
J. Gilligan
8-1
6.
Princess Dinah
118
A. Quinonez
6-1
7.
Delusional K K
118
Hernandez
2-1
8.
Smart Kit
118
D. Parker
7-2
9.
Lovethislife
118
J. Graham
3-1
10.
Scout It Out
118
M. Mena
20-1
DELUSIONAL KK drops in for a tag and has run well over the Keeneland surface in both of her starts. Her best would make her a winner at this level. LOVETHISLIFE also takes the class drop and figures to be tough. GINGER STONE is a contender.
SIXTH RACE—$72,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, 1 1/8 Miles (Turf), 3:51
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Valentine Wish
118
T. Pizarro
30-1
2.
Joust
118
J. Leparoux
4-1
3.
Chubby Star
118
J. Ortiz
12-1
4.
Danceland
123
J. Velazquez
5-1
5.
Sky Flower
118
J. Gilligan
30-1
6.
Tap of War
118
R. Albarado
15-1
7.
Savannah Belle
118
C. Lanerie
30-1
8.
Folk Magic
118
J. Castellano
8-1
9.
Talaaqy
123
P. Lopez
6-1
10.
Lipstick City
118
J. Rosario
5-1
11.
Enstone
118
J. Lezcano
6-1
12.
Sweeping Paddy
118
L. Saez
5-1
13.
Summertime Sky
118
F. Geroux
8-1
14.
Coco Channel
118
Hernandez
20-1
15.
Grateful
118
L. Saez
5-1
16.
Enchanting Kitten
118
J. Castellano
4-1
JOUST has been off since October when she finished fifth behind eventual B.C. Juv. Fillies Turf winner New Money Honey. Clement adds lasix for her three year old debut and she rates a slight edge in what looks like a very well matched allowance race. DANCELAND has shown improvement in every start for Shug McGaughey. She comes off of a game maiden win and Johnny V. is aboard. VALENTINE WISH is capable of a good effort at nice odds.
SEVENTH RACE—$70,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, 7 Furlongs, 4:24
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Another Gal
121
J. Velazquez
12-1
2.
Miss Adele
121
P. Lopez
15-1
3.
Conquest Classic
121
J. McKee
15-1
4.
So Innocent
121
L. Saez
15-1
5.
Defy
121
C. Lanerie
8-1
6.
Tiger Eyes
121
C. Hill
4-1
7.
Pauline Revere
121
C. Landeros
6-1
8.
Noelle’s Mischief
121
J. Leparoux
9-2
9.
Ettalusive
121
J. Lezcano
6-1
10.
Fairybrook
121
J. Ortiz
10-1
11.
True Boots
121
R. Albarado
5-1
12.
Swat
121
J. Castellano
12-1
13.
Tweeting
121
F. Geroux
5-1
14.
Shoyoya
121
C. Lanerie
20-1
ANOTHER GAL ran a decent race in her debut at Turfway and figures to move forward for Charlie Lopresti. He adds blinkers and lasix and Velazquez picks up the mount. TIGER EYES closed well to finish second in her Fair Grounds debut and will also benefit from that effort. PAULINE REVERE was no match for next out GP Oaks winner Salty but has trained well since coming to Ky. and has to be considered.
EIGHTH RACE—$72,000, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds & Up, 6 Furlongs, 4:57
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Mooose
118
J. Graham
30-1
2.
Forge Ahead Franki
118
J. Valdivia
5-1
3.
Mutaraamy
118
L. Saez
9-5
4.
Town Classic
118
R. Albarado
6-1
5.
Mexico Memories
118
F. Geroux
15-1
6.
Favorite Coach
118
J. Gilligan
15-1
7.
Infinite Midnight
118
C. Orm
6-1
8.
Lookin for a Kiss
118
C. Lanerie
2-1
LOOKIN FOR A KISS had a rough trip last out but rallied well to finish second. He cuts back to six furlongs today and should be rallying from off of the pace with Lanerie aboard. Give him the edge over MUTARAAMY in a close call. MUTARAAMY looked very sharp in his maiden score at Gulfstream and will be tough to beat for McLaughlin and Saez. FORGE AHEAD FRANKIE is a contender.
NINTH RACE—$150,000, Transylvania Stakes, 3-Year-Olds, 1 1/16 Miles (Turf), 5:30
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Profiteer
120
J. Velazquez
5-1
2.
Makarios
118
N. Juarez
20-1
3.
Big Score
123
J. Castellano
5-1
4.
Oscar Performance
123
J. Ortiz
9-5
5.
Ticonderoga
120
J. Rosario
3-1
6.
Sonic Boom
120
J. Leparoux
6-1
7.
Dahog
123
A. Cox
50-1
8.
Cowboy Culture
118
F. Geroux
10-1
9.
Holiday Stone
118
L. Saez
12-1
B.C. Juv. Turf winner OSCAR PERORMANCE makes his three year old debut in the Transylvania. He has been training sharply for Brian Lynch who figures to have him ready to fire today. He has the speed to be on or near the lead and looks best with regular rider Jose Ortiz back aboard. TICONDEROGA was fourth behind the top pick in the B.C. He came back to win the Palm Beach last month for Chad Brown and will be tough with that race under his belt. PROFITEER just missed out after back to back wins for Shug and has to be respected.
TENTH RACE—$22,000, Claiming, $20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, 6 1/2 Furlongs, 6:03
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Okbyecya
116
R. Albarado
6-1
2.
Wind Cheater
122
J. Valdivia
6-1
3.
Heartbreak Hill
122
J. Leparoux
5-1
4.
Stella Nova
116
D. Sarvis
8-1
5.
Soso
116
C. Lanerie
15-1
6.
Tengey
116
R. Bracho
20-1
7.
Bayshore Drive
122
J. Burke
8-1
8.
Carmela
122
A. Quinonez
15-1
9.
Miss Coco
122
C. Landeros
5-1
10.
Just a Nip
122
J. Graham
20-1
11.
Kirby’s Penny
122
J. Ortiz
4-1
12.
Big Blue Arrow
116
J. Lezcano
6-1
13.
Cold Hearted Pearl
116
J. Gilligan
5-1
14.
Score Babe
122
D. Cannon
12-1
BAYSHORE DRIVE was second behind multiple winner Rulelikecleopatra at Turfway and could spring the upset in this non winners of two. HEARTBREAK HILL drops in for a tag and her best makes her dangerous. KIRBY'S PENNY is a definite threat.
Copyright 2017 Equibase Company
