Keeneland: Sailor’s Valentine wins Ashland Stakes

Sailor’s Valentine, a 22-1 shot, won the 80th running of the $500,000 Central Bank Ashland Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday.
A major prep race for next month’s Kentucky Oaks, the Grade 1 win earned the Eddie Kenneally-trained filly 100 points toward entry in next month’s race for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs. The Oaks is the prelude to the Kentucky Derby one day later.
The last two Ashland Stakes winners, Weep No More and Lovely Maria, went on to win the Oaks.
Sailor’s Valentine paid $46.40, Daddys Lil Darling placed for $6.60 and Someday Soon took third for $9.80.
