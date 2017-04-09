Sweet Loretta gives Pletcher 50th stakes win at Keeneland

Sweet Loretta delivered a milestone victory for trainer Todd Pletcher in the Grade III Adena Springs Beaumont on Sunday.
The 3-year-old filly’s 3-length victory over Sine Wave was the 50th stakes win at Keeneland for Pletcher, moving him into a tie with D. Wayne Lukas for the most in track history.
The 32nd running of the stakes race drew a sun-splashed Keeneland crowd of 18,879.
Sweet Loretta, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano and running out of St. Elias Stable, covered the beard course in 1:27.77 over a fast track. The victory was worth 10 qualifying points toward the $1 million Kentucky Oaks, but it did not boost her into the top 14 point-getters for the May 5 race.
Sweet Loretta, a Kentucky-bred daughter of Tapit out of the Bluegrass Cat mare Ithinkisawapudycat, returned $4.40, $3.60 and $3 as the favorite in a field of seven. Sine Wave, ridden by Florent Geroux, returned $11.60 and $5.60. Laney, who finished another 3 1/2 lengths back under Julien Leparoux, paid $5.80 to show.
