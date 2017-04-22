West Coast invader Itsinthepost prevails in Keeneland’s Dixiana Elkhorn

4:01 Unbridled Mo takes Hilliard Lyons Doubledogdare Pause

1:31 At the controls at Keeneland

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

1:00 Association of Lincoln Presenters annual convention

0:53 Hundreds take to Lexington streets in March for Science

1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

0:41 Doug O'Neill on keeping Irap at Keeneland

0:56 He's been Abraham Lincoln for 2 million people in 47 states

2:15 Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline