Ramseys’ Gorgeous Kitten wins feature race at Keeneland

Ken and Sarah Ramsey’s homebred Gorgeous Kitten took the lead in deep stretch to win the $72,000 Taylor Made Purse by 1 length before 12,027 fans at Keeneland on Wednesday.

Ridden by Julien Leparoux for trainer Mike Maker, Gorgeous Kitten covered 1 1/8 miles on a firm turf course in 1:49.65.

The 5-1 third choice in the field of seven, Gorgeous Kitten returned $12.20, $4.60 and $2.60. Runner-up Giant Payday, the 9-5 favorite ridden by Chris Landeros, paid $3.40 and $2.40. Soglio, who finished a neck behind in third, returned $2.40 with Javier Castellano aboard.

Gorgeous Kitten is a 3-year-old colt by the Ramseys’ stallion Kitten’s Joy out of the More Than Ready mare Gorgelicious. With the victory, worth $43,200, he improved his record to two wins in six starts and earnings of $72,560.