Shadwell’s Mutazen captures Wild Air Purse at Keeneland

Leading from the start, Shadwell Stable’s Mutazen pulled away from his rivals down the stretch to score a 3 1/2 -length win in the $72,000 Wild Air Purse for 4-year-olds and up before a Thursday afternoon crowd of 10,171 at Keeneland.
Mutazen, a 5-year-old gelding by Candy Ride ridden by Jose Lezcano for trainer Kiaran McLaughlin, covered the 1 1/8 miles on a firm turf course in 1:51.15. The victory was Lezcano’s second of the day.
Out of the Mr. Greeley mare Wynyard, Mutazen earned $43,200 for the win, increasing his career bankroll to $72,383. He has won two races from 10 starts.
Mutazen, the 2-1 favorite in the field of 10, paid $6, $3.40 and 2.80. Finishing second was Nessy, who returned $3.60 and $2.60 with Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard. Javier Castellano was third on Southern Wild, who paid $3.60.
Bred in Kentucky by Liberty Road Stables, Mutazen was purchased by Shadwell for $500,000 at Keeneland’s 2013 September Yearling Sale. Unraced at age 2, he made the first six starts of his career in Ireland before coming to North America. Mutazen made three starts at Gulfstream Park, where he broke his maiden on Feb. 2.
Friday marks the final day of Keeneland’s 15-day Spring Meet with a first post of 1:05 p.m. The ninth race is the 56th running of the $150,000, Grade III Bewitch for fillies and mares racing 1 1/2 miles on the turf course. Post time for the Bewitch is 5:30 p.m.
Notes
▪ Entering Friday’s final day of the Spring Meet, Joel Rosario leads the jockey standings with 15 first-place finishes. Javier Castellano (12), Julien Leparoux (11) and Corey Lanarie (11) are right behind.
Wesley Ward leads trainers with 10 wins this spring, followed by Todd Pletcher with seven. Chad Brown, Mark Casse and Kiaran McLaughlin have six wins apiece.
▪ Fans can get a last look at Toyota Blue Grass Stakes winner Irap on Friday morning before he’s shipped to Churchill Downs on Saturday to begin final preparations for the May 6 Kentucky Derby. Irap, trained by Doug O’Neill, is schedule to work out at Keeneland around 8:30 a.m.
