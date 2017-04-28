Calumet’s Quiet Business wins long-distance Bewitch on Keeneland’s closing day

Calumet Farm’s 16-1 long shot Quiet Business took command in the final furlong to win the 1 1/2 -mile Bewitch Stakes before 18,057 fans at Keeneland on Friday’s closing day of the 2017 Spring Meet.

Quiet Business, a 4-year-old daughter of Quiet American, was ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., who won two races Friday. She is trained by George R. “Rusty” Arnold II.

Second choice Daring Duchess led the field of five through most of the $150,000, Grade III turf marathon. Quiet Business overtook the leader and went on to post a 1-length victory in 2:31.50 on the firm course.

The victory was worth $93,000 and increased Quiet Business’ career earnings to $180,558 with a record of three wins in 11 starts. The Calumet homebred is out of the A.P. Indy mare Indy Business.

Quiet Business paid $34.20, $9.80 and $4.20. Daring Duchess, with Julien Leparoux aboard, returned $4.60 and $3.20. Dyna’s Recoleta, ridden by Jose Lezcano, finished 6 3/4 lengths behind in third and paid $3.60. She was followed in order by Inchargeofme and 4-5 favorite Earring. Arles was scratched.