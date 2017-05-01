Keeneland invites fans to picnic and party on Oaks Day and Derby Day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:57 Watch Quiet Business win the Bewitch Stakes at Keeneland Pause 2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a 'different kind of recruit' 1:11 Milestones in the 44-year history of Commonwealth Stadium 2:07 Asmussen's trio of Derby contenders loving life at Churchill 0:45 Commonwealth Stadium renamed Kroger Field 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green 0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 1:24 'Don't waste your life:' She overcame homelessness, blindness to get college degree 1:51 Trainer: Churchill Downs is home for Derby contender McCraken Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

New to betting a horse race? Learn how to place a bet and increase your odds with Chief Betologist at Keeneland Race Course, Tom Kudla. Pro tip: Don't bet on a sweaty horse. Ali Rizvi McClatchy