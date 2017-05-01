Keeneland invites fans to picnic and party on Oaks Day and Derby Day

Keeneland Race Course in Lexington will continue its long-standing tradition Saturday of hosting a Kentucky Derby celebration for fans who can’t make it to Churchill Downs in Louisville for the Run for the Roses.
Fans will be able to party at Keeneland on both Kentucky Oaks Day on Friday and Kentucky Derby Day on Saturday.
Fans will be able to watch and wager on both of those races along with all the other races from Churchill Downs and major tracks around the country.
On Oaks and Derby Days, fans may picnic in the Keeneland paddock and walking ring and view the races on the large video board overlooking the paddock, or sit in the grandstand and watch Churchill’s races on the infield tote board. More than 1,000 TVs throughout the grandstand will show racing.
Admission to Keeneland is free on Oaks Day and $5 per person on Derby Day, when children 12 and younger will be admitted free. Gates open at 9 a.m., and parking is free on both days.
Tables in Keeneland’s dining rooms on Friday and Saturday and the Derby Bash are sold out; however, private dining options, including a limited number of Keeneland’s corporate suites for eight guests, are still available for both days.
The corporate suite rental includes eight admission tickets, eight programs and four parking passes. For more information or to make reservations, contact Morgan Whitney at mwhitney@keeneland.com or 859-288-4322.
From 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Keeneland will host Party in the Paddock, featuring drink specials, live music and the simulcast of the Kentucky Oaks. Post time for the Oaks is approximately 6:12 p.m.
On Derby Day, fans will celebrate the Derby across Keeneland’s grounds. Children’s activities, including pony rides ($5), crafts, face painting and games, will be held in the Lower Club from 1-5 p.m. The Paddock will host live music from 1-6 p.m., and a hat contest will take place there at 3 p.m. Post time for the Derby is approximately 6:46 p.m.
The Hill, Keeneland’s official tailgating lot, will be open Derby Day with food trucks, live music and the Keeneland Shop kiosk from 1-6 p.m. A jumbo TV will show the races, and fans will be able to place wagers with live tellers and use self-service wagering machines.
▪ Advance wagering on the Oaks full card will be available at Red Mile only and start Thursday at 12:15 p.m.
▪ Advance wagering on the Derby full card and Oaks-Derby Double will start Friday, when drive-through windows at Keeneland will open at 8 a.m. and begin at Keeneland Grandstand Mutuels and Red Mile at 10 a.m.
▪ Patrons also can watch and wager on simulcast racing on Oaks Day and Derby Day at Red Mile.
▪ On Derby Day, Red Mile will have a jumbo TV on the track and live Bluegrass music on the apron.
▪ The Clubhouse will host the Red Mile Derby Fest with reserved seating, a buffet and access to wagering for $50 per seat. The event opens at 11 a.m., and the buffet will be served from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Comments