Rushing Fall Delivers as Odds-On Favorite to Win JPMorgan Chase Jessamine

Special to the Herald-Leader

October 11, 2017 8:22 PM

Rushing Fall, the 4-5 favorite, swept past the field with a devastating turn of foot to win the Grade 3, $150,000 JPMorgan Chase Jessamine for 2-year-old fillies by 3 1/4 lengths over Stainless before a Wednesday afternoon crowd of 9,475.

Trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Javier Castellano, Rushing Fall earned a berth in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf to be run Nov. 3 at Del Mar. Brown also won this race in 2013 with Kitten Kaboodle.

The victory was worth $90,000 and increased Rushing Fall’s earnings to $135,000 with two victories in two starts. The Kentucky-bred daughter of More Than Ready out of the Forestry mare Autumnal covered the 1 1/16 miles on a turf course labeled as “soft” in 1:46.20.

Mentality led the field of 14 through opening fractions of :23.40 and :48.79 while Castellano had Rushing Fall near the back of the pack.

Mentality was still in front at the top of the stretch, where Rushing Fall swung out widest of all and began picking off horses. She hit the front inside the sixteenth pole and drew off.

Rushing Fall returned $3.80, $2.80 and $2.40. Stainless, ridden by Manny Franco, returned $14.40 and $11 with Cash Out finishing a head back in third under Florent Geroux and paying $6 to show.

Layla Noor finished fourth and was followed in order by Sugar Queen, Sunny Skies, Mentality, Rosie O’Prado, Punto de Entrada, She’s All Skeet, Breaking Beauty, Madame X., Lady O’Toole and Miss Mo Mentum.

Racing continues Thursday with a 10-race program that begins at 1:05 p.m. ET. Keeneland will offer a Pick Six carryover of $3,955 and a Super High Five carryover of $5,660.

Keeneland Fall Meet

When: Through Oct. 28 (no racing Mondays and Tuesdays)

First post: 1:05 p.m. each racing day

